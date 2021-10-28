not happy, Chinese students sue Apple

Apple is being sued by Chinese students in Beijing and Shanghai for failing to include a charger in its iPhone 12 Pro Max box.

From the Pixel 6 which does not include its new PPS charger to the new iPhone 13, premium smartphones are integrating fewer and fewer chargers in their box. A little annoying habit as brands start to charge fast.

A case in China could shake up this new state of affairs a bit. According to Vice, a group of Chinese academics from Beijing and Shanghai are suing Apple for not having integrated a charger in the box of their iPhone 12.





Practicality

The object of the trial is excessively concrete. One of the students behind the complaint purchased an iPhone 12 Pro Max. He then asks the Cupertino company to provide him with a charger, to pay him 100 yuan (approximately 13 euros) for breach of contract and to cover his legal costs.

One of the complainants’ arguments being that the USB-C to Lightning cable is not compatible with the blocks available in the Chinese market. Still according to the students, other Chinese manufacturers would offer to buy their smartphone with or without a charger in the box, which fixes the problem.

Apple’s arguments under attack

Apple has always defended this choice by invoking ecological arguments. According to Apple, consumers have accumulated many AC adapters, which are therefore not all used. Under these conditions, continuing to send it poses an ecological problem for Apple.

The students question this argument, arguing that it is an excuse for the Cupertino company to promote its new MagSafe chargers, adding that wireless chargers use more power than wired chargers.

Logistics and economy in the balance

Beyond the arguments put forward by the Apple brand, let us add that the removal of chargers also allows Apple to make significant logistics gains. Each iPhone container can certainly accommodate a few additional phones, which represents a significant gain in terms of carbon emissions.

Critics of the brand like to repeat (rightly) that it is also a great saving on production costs, since the phones have not seen a drop in price with the disappearance of chargers.

Earlier this year, the Brazilian consumer protection agency fined Apple $ 2 million for not including chargers in its iPhone 12 box.