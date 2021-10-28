Occitanie-Catalonia: Renfe-SNCF will double its high-speed trains in 2022

Cross-border rail cooperation, which began a quarter of a century ago, is accelerating with the announced doubling of high-speed rotations between France and Spain, and therefore between Occitania and Catalonia. The initiative coincides with the opening of railways to competition.

The 25th anniversary of rail cooperation between France and Spain (more than 13 million international passengers transported, see also the box below) is the occasion chosen by “Renfe-SNCF en Coopération” to announce the doubling. frequencies of its TGV and AVE by 2022. The consortium recovers in the process “the train that will link Marseille with Madrid, Zaragoza and Tarragona”, according to a joint statement.

13 French cities connected at high speed with Madrid via Barcelona

High-speed rail will connect 13 French cities with Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Zaragoza, Tarragona, Girona, Figueras … “for a total of 19 cities”, adds David Cortès, Managing Director of Renfe-SNCF en Coopération. In details, “France is expanding its high-speed rail connections with Spain by making it possible to connect Nîmes and Barcelona, ​​Girona and Figueras, with up to 4 daily frequencies in both directions, but also Madrid, Tarragona and Zaragoza with a daily frequency in both ways”. Improved connections with in particular two new rotations between Montpellier and Barcelona, ​​from April 9, 2022: departure from Montpellier at 9:39 a.m. (from Narbonne at 10:33 a.m., from Perpignan at 11:12 a.m.) arrival at Barcelona-Sants at 12:00 p.m. 34 then, from July 1 to September 30, 2022: departure from Montpellier at 6:46 p.m. (Narbonne 7:52 p.m., Perpignan 8:33 p.m.) and arrival in Barcelona at 9:54 p.m. (more times on www.renfe-sncf.com ).





Against competition

The announcement comes as after the sky, it is the turn of European rail to open up even more to competition. After international passenger transport, which has existed since 2010 and allows for example Montpellier-Barcelona, ​​the fourth stage of this liberalization of rail, also called “rail package”, concerns internal paths and high speed on which the monopoly of the SNCF disappeared at the end of 2020. It is in this context that the Spanish Renfe is preparing to provide the Lyon-Marseille link from December 2021. With the Renfe-SNCF merger, the French and Spanish operators have therefore already put one foot in each other. Probably a step ahead in the competition ahead.

675,000 tonnes of CO2 saved

In 25 years, rail cooperation has enabled more than 13 million passengers to travel, more than half of them at high speed for 10 years, via 29,200 rotations, or 4.3 billion kilometers traveled between Spain and France . The train thus avoided the emission of 675,000 tonnes of CO2, ie the electricity consumption of a city of more than 2.7 million inhabitants.