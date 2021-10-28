of users claim that the screen is riddled with bugs

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro suffer from a series of trivial bugs. According to a horde of users, the touchscreen sometimes flashes green or displays pinkish tints from certain angles. There is no shortage of testimonials as Google’s smartphones have just arrived in stores.

The Pixel 6 line has just hit the market. A little ahead of time, Google has shipped some orders to buyers while the press has already been able to spend several days with the two smartphones. The first users apparently encountered various malfunctions with the screen of the telephones, report our colleagues from Android Headlines this October 28, 2021.





In most cases, these are minor and harmless bugs that do not interfere with the normal operation of the device. For example, a user on Reddit claims, using video, that the screen briefly flashes green when it presses the start button while the phone is off. On the video uploaded, we can see a green flash.

The testimonials around the bugs of the Pixel 6 screen are multiplying

It’s strange but it’s far from disabling. However, some Internet users claim that the bug also appears when the screen is on standby. According to Android Headlines, there are a crowd of users who have already encountered this strange phenomenon. Still, the Pixel 6s have just arrived in stores.

According to another testimony, we can see pink or green reflections on the touch screen. The user perceives the reflections distinctly when looking at the panel from a certain angle. These reflections are not visible when the screen is viewed from the front for normal use. “Have you heard of anyone who says that the Pixel 6’s screen has different pink and green tints from certain viewing angles?”, asks a user on Twitter. Again, this bug does not prevent the use of the Pixel 6.

As the media points out, it is worrying that so many users have already noticed anomalies with the Pixel 6 screen. It is feared that other testimonies in this direction will arrive on the web following the launch of smartphones. in shops. From our side, we did not notice anything abnormal with the screen of the Pixel 6. On the contrary, we have nothing to reproach with the screen of the Pixel 6 Pro while the Pixel 6, is as expected, a little less good.

