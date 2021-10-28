Official – Franck Azema, new Manager of the RCT! – RCT – Rugby Club Toulonnais

The Rugby Club Toulonnais is pleased to announce the arrival of Franck Azema as General Manager. He takes up his post immediately. However, the preparation for the match against Biarritz Olympique remains led by James Coughlan and the Toulon staff.

Franck Azema was presented to the players at the start of the afternoon and will be present this Saturday at the Mayol Stadium.

Bernard Lemaitre, President of Rugby Club Toulonnais, declared: “ I am very happy to welcome Franck Azema, a high quality manager with extensive experience in French rugby. He has demonstrated his skills and obtained convincing results during these years spent at ASM Clermont-Auvergne and USA Perpignan. Our common ambition will be to quickly find the path to victory and success, in the TOP 14 as well as in the European Cup. “

” I am very proud to join the Rugby Club Toulonnais, an emblematic club of French and European rugby. I am impressed by the facilities of the RCT Campus, which in themselves are a source of motivation and performance. The opportunity to lead the sporting future of the RCT represents a great challenge to take up. I look forward to returning to the pitch and sharing my experience with the players and staff, with the aim of achieving positive results for the club very quickly. »Confided Franck Azema.





The new Manager Rouge et Noir will be presented at the press conference tomorrow at the RCT Campus.

Franck AZEMA

Born April 7, 1971 in Ambilly (Haute-Savoie)

1m82 – 82kg

Coaching career

Céret sportif (2002-2004), USA Perpignan (2004-2006 / hope), USA Perpignan (2006-2010 / rear), ASM Clermont (2010-2014 / rear), ASM Clermont (2014 – 2021 / Manager)

2008-2009 French Champion (USA Perpignan), 2016-2017 French Champion (ASM Clermont-Auvergne). European Challenge 2009 (AS Clermont)

3 TOP 14 finals (USA Perpignan in 2010 and 2015 and 2019 with ASM Clermont-Auvergne)

3 European Cup finals with ASM Clermont-Auvergne (2013, 2015, 2017)