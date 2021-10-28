OFFICIAL – Ronald Koeman and FC Barcelona, ​​it’s over

A few minutes after the defeat against Rayo Vallecano (1-0), FC Barcelona finally announced that they had separated from their coach Ronald Koeman.

The context had simply become unbreathable. Late on Wednesday evening, the leaders of FC Barcelona therefore decided to part ways with their Dutch coach, Ronald Koeman. For him, the last defeat on the lawn of Rayo Vallecano (1-0), conceded a few minutes earlier, will therefore have been one too many.

The reaction of the Catalan club was unprecedented rapidity, and the press release announcing his departure was not long in coming. “FC Barcelona decided to sack Ronald Koeman on Wednesday night after the Club’s defeat at Vallecas Stadium against Rayo Vallecano (1-0). President Joan Laporta announced the decision to Ronald Koeman after the meeting and the Dutch coach will say goodbye to the players on Thursday at the Ciutat Esportiva “, thus wrote Barça, a few days after their defeat against Real Madrid.





Koeman, symbol of an aborted renewal

“FC Barcelona would like to thank Ronald Koeman for his service to the Club and wish him the best in the future”, adds the Catalan club in its press release. It must be said that the Dutchman’s record does not plead in his favor. This Thursday morning, FC Barcelona is ninth in Liga with one game more than some of its pursuers and left behind in the Champions League, while the saving departure of Lionel Messi has still not been led by the most fervent supporters, resigned .

In recent days, the already harsh criticism of Ronald Koeman had grown even more, so much so that supporters even waited for the now ex-coach of the Catalan club outside the Camp Nou after the Clasico. FC Barcelona has since condemned the “violent and contemptuous acts” directed against him, before resolving to part with the man who made the club’s heyday as a player. Unfortunately for him, his success as a technician was quite different. And the one who was to represent the renewal of the club will ultimately only push it down. To succeed him, the name of Xavi returns with insistence in Spain.