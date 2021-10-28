OGC Nice – OM (1-1): a Marseillais pleads guilty and incenses Pau Lopez

Zapping Goal! Football club OM: the list of humiliations in the Coupe de France

On the bench in the last 4 games, Alvaro Gonzalez started on Wednesday in the draw conceded by Olympique de Marseille against OGC Nice (1-1), in the replay match of the third day of Ligue 1 But the Spanish central defender was unhappy with his performance.

“I’m not happy. It’s been a long time since I started, I played badly at the start and I’m responsible for the first goal. It was difficult for us, for me, but we finished better the first half and we were interesting in the second half, they had few situations. The result is not so bad for us. We are winning little at the moment, but we have difficult opponents and we still had opportunities against Lazio, Paris or tonight, “said with frustration the former player of Villarreal before being rave about Pau Lopez. “Like Steve Mandanda, Pau Lopez is a very good goalkeeper. I had already played alongside him in Spain six years ago (at Espanyol Barcelona), we don’t need to talk to each other, we understand each other well . “

