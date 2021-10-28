More

    OGC Nice – OM (1-1): a Marseillais pleads guilty and incenses Pau Lopez

    Sports


    Zapping Goal! Football club OM: the list of humiliations in the Coupe de France

    On the bench in the last 4 games, Alvaro Gonzalez started on Wednesday in the draw conceded by Olympique de Marseille against OGC Nice (1-1), in the replay match of the third day of Ligue 1 But the Spanish central defender was unhappy with his performance.

    “I’m not happy. It’s been a long time since I started, I played badly at the start and I’m responsible for the first goal. It was difficult for us, for me, but we finished better the first half and we were interesting in the second half, they had few situations. The result is not so bad for us. We are winning little at the moment, but we have difficult opponents and we still had opportunities against Lazio, Paris or tonight, “said with frustration the former player of Villarreal before being rave about Pau Lopez. “Like Steve Mandanda, Pau Lopez is a very good goalkeeper. I had already played alongside him in Spain six years ago (at Espanyol Barcelona), we don’t need to talk to each other, we understand each other well . “

    to summarize

    After the draw between OGC Nice and OM (1-1), during the replay match of the third day of Ligue 1, Alvaro Gonzalez admitted that he was at fault on the Nice goal before showing himself to be dithyrambic towards Pau Lopez.

    Fabien Chorlet


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleInflation surge could last until end of 2022, IMF says
    Next articlemyCanal launches a function drastically reducing the latency on live programs

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC