OGC Nice – OM (1-1): Sampaoli defeated by Galtier

OGC Nice and Olympique de Marseille parted back to back (1-1), during the replay match of the third day of Ligue 1. Dimitri Payet (42nd) responded to the opening of the score. Amine Gouri (6th). For Jorge Sampaoli, this draw makes sense.

“The draw is fair. The first period was for the Niçois, the second for us, we could have won. We have a series of important and difficult games. Now we will have to recover to tackle the next game well” , estimated the OM coach at a post-match press conference.

But his Nice counterpart, Christophe Galtier, was not of the same opinion after the meeting. “There is frustration, disappointment for my boys who had an intense match three days after that of Lyon (3-2). In the timeline of the match, with our scoring chances, I believe that my players deserved to win. “

The reactions of Christophe Galtier and Dante after Nice-Marseille (1-1).#OGCNOM #OGCNice

