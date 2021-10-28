Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made Manchester United leaders fall into his trap

After a fabulous summer spent under the sign of romance and majestic transfers, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is trembling on the bench of Manchester United. In recent weeks, his future has darkened and now hangs by a thread. A thread that is expensive, more than 10 million euros.

Manchester United’s start to the season is not going as planned and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s continuity at the helm of the Reds Devils is in question. His future could be linked to his men’s next face-off against Tottenham Spurs. A defeat could seal the decision of the Mancunian management which no longer believes in its Norwegian technician. Nevertheless, according to The Sun, if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still in office despite his multiple poor performances, it is because he made the English leaders fall into his trap. To dismiss him, Manchester United would have to pay more than 8 million pounds, or more than 10 million euros. A large sum that makes the Mancunian side doubtful. Meanwhile, the Norwegian continues on his way.



