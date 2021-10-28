OM: “liar”, Larqué pins Sampaoli!

Less in form, Olympique de Marseille has just tied three draws in all competitions, including the last Wednesday against Nice (1-1) in a replay match of the 3rd day of Ligue 1. RMC consultant, Jean -Michel Larqué, believes that OM coach Jorge Sampaoli is primarily responsible for the current results.

“Sampaoli? Liar. Because he is caught in his own trap, tackled the former player of AS Saint-Etienne. Among the 3 most disappointing players (against Nice), there is first Alvaro, central defender, which is not the position where you run the most. Among the disappointments, the so-called Luis Henrique, he has not played since when? He must lack rhythm. And the other who was the most disappointing is (Jordan) Amavi. Are you kidding? You will still believe everything Sampaoli tells you as he is caught hand in the bag: his three most disappointing players yesterday may have been the ones with the less played since the start of the season! “





Suddenly, we can actually say that Sampaoli is caught in his own trap because he has gradually favored a core of players that he is struggling to replace with elements of equivalent quality (on the form of the moment). On the other hand, it is difficult to understand where Larqué is going by treating the Argentinian as a liar, insofar as he has never attributed the result of the match to a problem of fatigue ??

