OM-PSG: five stewards found responsible for the entry of the spectator on the lawn sacked

Their lack of vigilance cost them their jobs. Five stewards of the security company providing OM, who were in the area from which the individual appeared who entered the lawn of the Velodrome on Sunday during OM-PSG (0-0), were made redundant by this private company. “They will no longer intervene in the matches, they have been taken out of the OM system and dismissed by their company,” said the Marseille club.

It was during the second half that this spectator entered the pitch and approached Messi before being evacuated by stewards. The young man, who has never been a Vélodrome subscriber, said during his custody that he was born in 2006 and was isolated on French territory, without an identity document. He was sentenced to a simple reminder of the law on Wednesday.



Half a dozen supporters arrested after incidents in front of the Vélodrome on the sidelines of OM-PSG were sentenced to terms of up to two years in prison, all accompanied by stadium bans. In total, 21 people had been arrested and 17 taken into police custody, prosecuted for degradation, rocket possession and violence or even insults or rebellions against the police.