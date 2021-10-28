OnePlus’ new wireless headphones (with ANC) are already on sale

OnePlus has just unsheathed its first high-end wireless headphones, the Buds Pro. They not only offer good audio quality, but also active noise cancellation at an affordable price. They are currently on sale at 139.99 euros against 149 euros when they were launched.

This summer, OnePlus presented the successor to the OnePlus Nord, first of the name, but also new true wireless headphones. The Buds Pro are a more premium version of the two other true wireless offered by the brand, but at a price that is still under control. Despite a very competitive sector, these headphones have arguments to make, especially with a reduction of 10 euros on their price.

The OnePlus Buds Pro offer …

A design with a touch of originality

Good comfort in the ears

Effective active noise reduction

As well as a good autonomy of about 38 hours with the box

With an introductory price of 149 euros, the OnePlus Buds Pro are currently on sale at 139.99 euros on the Rue du Commerce site.

If, afterwards, the offer mentioned in this article is no longer available, please take a look below to find other offers concerning the OnePlus Buds Pro. The table updates automatically.

Headphones that work

For its new headphones, OnePlus has completely changed its concept. Exit the round touch surface on the outside, here we are entitled to all tapered headphones. Like the entry-level OnePlus Buds Z, these are in-ear headphones, but always with a rod format to ensure good support and comfort. We note that the headphones are slightly different from the competition, thanks to their rods where we find a metallic touch, which gives a premium effect. As for the silicone tips, three formats are also available according to the morphology of each.

Regarding the case that accommodates the headphones, the Chinese firm has revised its copy. The case is no longer round like the classic Buds or shaped like a big pill like the OnePlus Buds Z, but a square case that looks more like a case. The latter is capable of delivering around 38 hours of battery life, and will recharge the OnePlus Buds Pro to 100% in 38 minutes. The case is also compatible with Qi induction wireless charging.

Convincing noise reduction, as well as good sound reproduction

In general, who says “Pro” for wireless headphones usually means the presence of active noise reduction. It is well on the OnePlus Buds Pro, since the manufacturer has integrated three microphones per earpiece. Enough to reduce ambient sounds by 40 dB indicates the brand. The result is quite convincing, background noises like a PC fan, the hum of traffic and even slightly voices are considerably reduced. Of course, you shouldn’t expect the same quality offered by more high-end headphones like the Sony WF-1000XM4 or the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds. The headphones also benefit from a wind reduction function when noise reduction is activated, so as not to be disturbed by the air entering the microphones, as well as a transparency mode to listen to what is happening. around you.





On the audio side, the headphones lThe premium headphones from OnePlus feature dynamic drivers with a diameter of 11mm. They offer a warm and balanced sound rendering, which does not overdo it in the bass while putting the voices far ahead. In addition, they are able to offer a frequency response of 20 to 20,000 Hz. Regarding the Bluetooth audio codecs offered, the headphones are compatible with the most classic, AAC and SBC, but also with LHDC. The company indicates that they are compatible with Bluetooth 5.2, and offers a “Pro Gaming” mode, this time reducing the Bluetooth latency to 94 ms, particularly useful for games.

To find out even more, do not hesitate to read our review of the OnePlus Buds Pro wireless headphones.

7 / 10

Our selection of the best wireless headphones

In order to compare the OnePlus Buds Pro with other references on the market, we invite you to consult our guide on the best Bluetooth headphones to choose in 2021.