online draw of the day

The lotto prize pool for this Wednesday, October 27 will peak just a few days before the special Halloween draw. Today, 14 million euros will be at stake during a new incredible lotto evening. Play your grid in a few seconds on the site of the Française des jeux or go to your usual point of sale. The full result will be displayed on this page from 8:50 p.m.

Update of 10/27/2021 at 8:30 p.m .: still without a millionaire, the Loto jackpot is still increasing

For the thirteenth time in a row, the Loto draw did not make a big winner at rank n ° 1. Today, the winning numbers are online for this Wednesday, October 27, 2021 but no grid has pocketed the 14 million euros of the jackpot. However, you may be one of those winners who have touched a few euros to several thousand euros, without forgetting to check your Loto codes which offers € 20,000 to ten players. The next Loto draw will take place this Saturday, October 30, 2021 and will involve 15 million euros (Special Halloween Loto).

Incredible, but true after a series of 12 draws without a big winner at rank number 1, the amount of the jackpot has increased from 2 million euros 3 weeks ago now to 14 million euros for this draw on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. The last draw took place this Monday, October 25, 2021 did not make it possible to make a new millionaire despite more than 400,000 winning grids across the country. Among the lucky ones of this Loto evening, let us quote a player who by finding the 5 correct numbers of the winning combination of the 2nd draw was able to win more than € 110,000. As for the players in the classic draw, the biggest winners were the players drawn for the Loto raffle and its Loto codes.

Today's Loto draw may well make you the next winner of the € 14million, so we hope you have at least one grid for today's draw.





Play a Loto grid online before 8:15 p.m. this Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Will the draw for the French national lottery once again reach records? One thing is certain, you will be able to play a grid for only € 2.20 this Wednesday, October 27, 2021. On top of that, how about playing a Loto multi-grid or participating in a Loto Multi-Chances pack?

Result of the Loto FDJ draw this Wednesday, October 27, 2021 from 8:50 p.m.

The Loto evening of this Wednesday, October 27, 2021 will probably be a great evening for several players in France. A certainty before the announcement of the winning numbers of the day is that of seeing 10 players win € 20,000 in this new draw.

In addition to these beautiful winners, the paytable that will be offered from 8:50 p.m. will perhaps show one or more millionaires. The full Loto result is to be followed from 8:50 p.m.

FAQ: Frequently asked questions about Loto FDJ

What is the amount of the Loto jackpot for this Wednesday, October 27, 2021?

The amount of the Loto jackpot will be 14 million euros on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. Today’s draw follows twelve draws in a row without the slightest winner.

Until what time can we play a Loto grid online today?

To play a Loto grid online, you will have until 8:15 p.m., either online on the FDJ.fr site or directly from a tobacconist.

At what time can you find the results of the Loto draws tonight?

The result of the Loto draw will be available from 8:50 pm on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. The winning numbers of the two combinations and the ten Loto codes will be accessible 100% free of charge.