Only 3 French in the top 50 of the most innovative cities in the world

Posted on Oct 28, 2021 at 7:00 am

Which city to choose to benefit from an ecosystem conducive to business creation and innovation? This is the question that the online payments platform FINOM wanted to answer with its ranking of the most innovative cities, unveiled this month.

To develop this ranking, the company screened 100 cities on 19 criteria, including the number of start-ups established in each city since 2010, the amounts invested in R & D in universities, innovations in artificial intelligence or even in FinTech as well as the number of fundraisers carried out in each of these cities since 2015. The total of these evaluations was calculated to establish a final score out of 100.

San Francisco, Beijing and New York in the lead

In the top 10, Paris climbs to 8th position. On the podium, two Americans and a Chinese: San Francisco (1st), followed by Beijing (2nd) and New York (3rd). On the “venture capital financing” factor, the first three remain the same, but the order varies. Beijing takes the lead, followed by New York and San Francisco. Once again, Beijing leads in innovation in artificial intelligence and machine learning, still ahead of New York and San Francisco.

Then follows the European premiere, London in fourth position, then Boston (5th), Shanghai (6th) and Tokyo (7th). In other words, business innovation is shared between the United States and China. In detail, it can be noted that Boston is the best ranked city in the world for university R&D spending, ahead of London and Beijing.





Also of note: the capital of the United Kingdom is the top-ranked city for innovation in banking and financial services, FinTech, and IT and software development.

To find other French cities, you have to expand the ranking a little longer. Grenoble then snatched 49th place, ahead of Hong Kong and behind Las Vegas. (Yes Yes… !)

French podium: Paris, Grenoble and Toulouse

But how did this medium-sized French city end up framed by two ultramodern cities? “More than half a century ago, Grenoble made the choice to become a scientific research center under the direction of Jean Kuntzmann and the Nobel Prize winner Louis Néel, explains in a press release Olivier Binet, country manager France of FINOM. Since then, it has become one of the main European cities for scientific innovation, thanks to the cooperation between its universities and its industrial organizations. “

About ten rows below, we find Toulouse (60th), ahead of Sacramento (California) and behind Edinburgh (Scotland). The city, known for its aerospace activities, benefits, according to the ranking, from significant R&D funding from the authorities and universities.