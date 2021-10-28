Parents Arrested 30 Years After “Incredibly Heartbreaking Act” on Their Baby

A couple have been charged 30 years after their baby’s decomposed body was found in a trash can in North Carolina, United States.

One day in April 1991, relief workers in the town of Nags Head, North Carolina, received a terrible call. Human remains have just been found in a trash can the Outer Banks, a thin strip of sand stretching 320 km along the coast. When police arrive at the scene, they discover the body of an infant “who seemed to have been dead for some time”, Nags Head Police Department said in a statement that said the body was so decomposed that it was impossible to know the sex of the baby.

Following an autopsy, the forensic pathologist determined that the infant was mort of a “blunt trauma to the face” and an “asphyxia”. It took thirty years of investigation so that the authors of this incredibly heartbreaking act are identified. Scott Gordon Poole, 54, and Robin Lynn Byrum, 51, were arrested by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office in mid-October, the Charlotte Observer reports.

DNA tests on a baby’s bone

For relaunch this cold case, in-depth analyzes were carried out on a bone from the baby’s rib. The results led investigators to this American couple living in Taylorsville, North Carolina. A lab located in Texas has DNA taken from bone to train “a genealogical profile”. At the time of the events, Scott Gordon Poole and Robin Lynn Byrum were actually living on the Outer Banks. They would have gotten rid of their child when he was only two months old. The authors of this infanticide presumed were taken into custody pending trial.

“The tragedy of this child’s death and the manner in which his body was disposed of is compounded by the fact that so far no one has been held responsible for this incredibly heartbreaking act.”Nags Head Police Chief Phil Webster said.

