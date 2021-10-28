Parents arrested 30 years after their baby was found in a trash can

A couple has been arrested for the death of their baby, found in trash 30 years ago in the United States.

It took 30 years of investigation. Thirty years during which the police tried to understand what had happened to this baby, discovered in 1991 in a trash can in Nags Head, North Carolina. In April of that year, the emergency services were called after a report of a child in the garbage. The body was in decomposition and the examinations did not reveal the sex of the baby. In contrast, the Pitt County coroner’s office had determined he died of asphyxiation and head trauma, the “Charlotte Observer” reports.

This week, the authorities announced that they had found his parents. They were arrested on October 21. “It’s really sad,” Police Chief Phil Webster told News 3. “The tragedy of this child’s death and the way his body was disposed of is made worse by the fact that, until now no one has been held responsible for this incredibly heartbreaking act, ”he added in a statement. “But, thanks to the hard work of Nags Head Police investigators and our law enforcement partners in the case, those who did so will be held accountable for a death that has not been resolved. for three decades. ”





A DNA profile made from a bone

News 3 explains that the investigators decided, to revive this cold case, to send a bone of the baby to a private laboratory in Texas. His DNA could be extracted from it, allowing the police to obtain a crucial new element in the search. This DNA then led the authorities to carry out a genetic profile leading to a family in North Carolina. It is from this family that research has become more and more precise to the point, finally, of going back to the parents.

Scott Poole and Robin Byrum have been charged with concealing the birth of a child. Authorities said additional charges could be added depending on the investigation. According to police cited by News 3, the couple lived in the area where the child was discovered. He would have died about 2 months before being placed in the garbage. Investigators have yet to understand what led to the child’s death.