Paris City Hall replaces a false “Harry Potter” sign … with a real one





PARIS – When fiction meets reality. The inhabitants of the 19th arrondissement of Paris witnessed an unusual scene this Tuesday, October 26. On the Rhine-and-Danube square, a fake cardboard direction sign, visibly very damaged, indicating “Diagon Alley”, famous fictitious shopping street from the Harry Potter universe, has indeed been replaced … by a real one. . Filmed by a former candidate of The Island who shared it on TikTok, the sequence, as you can see below, shows agents of the mayor of Paris – who intervened at the start to move several panels located on the terrace of a café according to BFMTV – set up a brand new “Diagon Alley”.

Contacted by the site actuParis this Wednesday, October 27, the municipality, which did not respond to our requests, explained “a mistake” of one of its municipal agents, “who did his job well” according to her. Seeing the sign in question greatly degraded because of the weather, the latter wished to replace it, thinking “that it was a sign indicating a tourist walk”, she then justified. And to add: “This shows the responsiveness of the agents, who did their job quickly, as often elsewhere”. Political recovery displeases the author of the video If the scene, which quickly made the rounds of social networks, made some residents laugh a lot, it also aroused some criticism, distilled under the hashtag #SaccageParis, created a few months ago by a collective opposing Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris.

It’s excellent this thing, the management in the Hidalgo in all its splendor, only branquignoles, there is no one left to check anything in this city … a real collector – Paris the ploubelle (@AlexieDelalande) October 27, 2021

It’s wonderful … 🤣🤣🤣 … the debility of the govt has more limit ts of the insane if one still doubts it is official … hidalgo is their leader … dumbledore or voldemort ??

– Tjustesse (@Tjustesse) October 27, 2021

Whenever one thinks that the town hall of Paris has reached the maximum of bullshit… the employees of @Anne_Hidalgo push the limits again … – Arnaud77 (@ senearnaud77270) October 27, 2021

The intellectual level of certain officials in Paris … this left-wing mafia must disappear as quickly as possible … Hidalgo GET OFF !!! – John Jones (@ Fabulousfab01) October 27, 2021

Reactions that did not please the author of the original video, who expressed his disappointment on Twitter.

According to information fromactuParis, the now legendary "Diagon Alley" sign could "be kept" by the City. Its cardboard replica, designed by a street-art group according to BFMTV, was picked up by the café located next door. "It gives us a little memory. It's a bit our work ", delivered the establishment to the news channel.