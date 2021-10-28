PC or Xbox Series: the reference controllers are on sale

PC gamers will tell you that the Xbox controller is one of the best on the market. And what about the Xbox Elite Series 2 if not that this product is excellent? When Microsoft’s controllers sell for a better price than usual, we need to be told about it.

Reduced prices on Xbox Controllers with PC cable! One of the best controllers for PC

Microsoft clearly assumes the particular positioning of its controllers. We notice it just in the name of the product, sober and efficient: Xbox controller. Not Xbox Series, just Xbox. The idea is to create a versatile, ergonomic, simple and effective product. which is not lost in the features that some people may call a gadget.

On the official site, we still find Xbox controllers at their base price € 59.99. When we dig a little further, the two original colors (white lever or black lever) are easily found € 48.99.

But there is better. At the moment, Fnac offers Xbox controllers sold with an official USB-C to USB-A cable at no extra cost. It might sound silly said like that, but seeing this product in stock with a supplied PC cable is quite rare. If we go to Amazon for example, the most famous online store tells us that it takes an average of several months for this product to be shipped.

For the most demanding gamers, it is also possible to find the controller at Fnac Xbox Elite Series 2 for € 129.99 ! Everywhere else, it is still sold for 179 €, so the case is quite good. Note however that the Xbox Elite controller, unlike the classic controller, is not sold directly by Fnac but by a third-party seller. To reach a price of 50 € below the base price, it is therefore necessary to make a concession: the product is repackaged. Like new, but reconditioned anyway. This factor should not be a problem for you.

Buy the Xbox controller with cable for 48 € at Fnac

Buy the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller for 129 € at Fnac (reconditioned)





Xbox controller or Xbox Elite Series 2? There is no wrong choice

Both models are benchmarks for gamers. The basic Xbox controller is particularly renowned for its excellent handling and its nice finishes. Without much revolution compared to the Xbox One S version, it goes to the essentials: great compatibility, balanced pad and new directional cross which is particularly successful.

We said it, the whole strength of this product is that it is sold with a cable. Knowing that this is a wireless controller, you are surely asking yourself the question “What is the point?”. We see 3 major ones: canceling any potential latency, eliminating battery problems and making 2-player gaming easier. People with a wireless controller often end up buying a separate one. You might as well save a few euros and take it all at once.

The Xbox Elite Series 2 is still above. Logic. Since it is worth about 3 times as much, there is interest. The question then arises: will you get what you pay for? If you are demanding, we are convinced that you can. Bluetooth, battery, pleasant grip, 3-position lock, improved paddles, slightly redesigned triggers, a nice range of stick caps, well-thought-out charging support and hull… it’s all there.

Let me be clear: the Elite 2 has no equivalent on the market today. This controller is placed in absolute reference of this generation, all machines combined, well above the other classic or premium models that we have had in our hands. Our editorial staff, completely independent of Microsoft of course, gave it a rating of 5 stars out of 5. If you have more than 130 € (because we don’t forget the shipping costs) to put in a controller: you can go for it.

