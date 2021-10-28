Pensions, taxes, winter break … everything that changes on November 1st

the essential

At the beginning of each month, its changes: here are the changes that occur this Monday, November 1, 2021 for all French people.

New measures and regulations come into force on November 1. The Dispatch details the main changes to know.

Undervalued pensions

We told you about it a few weeks ago: retirees who receive an Agirc-Arrco supplement will benefit from a revaluation of their pension below the level of inflation.

As of November 1, 13 million private retirees will see their supplementary pensions valued by only 1%, while inflation (excluding tobacco) is capping at 1.5% this year, according to figures reported by INSEE. This undervaluation, decided jointly by the unions and the employers, is explained, among other things, by the deficit of nearly 4.8 billion euros recorded in 2020 by the regime.

A postponed increase in gas prices

On November 1, your gas bill should have increased by 15%, after the 12.6% increase in October: it will not be. The government has decided to freeze gas prices until the end of 2022. This blockage primarily concerns the 5 million households subscribing to Engie’s regulated tariffs or to competing offers. The partial catching up of this price freeze is expected … for 2023.

The TV license and the housing tax are coming

We know that the housing tax is a thing of the past for nearly 80% of households in France. 7.2 million French households, however, remain affected by this tax deadline. All will benefit from a reduction of 30% this year (an average gain per household of 363 euros).

The reduction in the housing tax will be twice as large in 2022, before its abolition the following year. The TV license fee (which must be paid at the same time as the council tax) must be paid before November 15 if you pay by TIP SEPA or by check, and until November 20 if you pay it online. The sample will be taken on November 25.





The start of the winter break

As of Monday, November 1 and until March 31, tenants can no longer be evicted from their accommodation. However, there are exceptions to this winter break: if a dwelling is subject to a peril decree, if a rehousing solution exists or if the accommodation is squatted, the tenant may then be subject to a eviction procedure. Until March 31, electricity and gas cuts are also prohibited.

Mandatory winter equipment

From November 1, in several municipalities belonging to 48 French departments, motorists will have to have winter equipment in their vehicle. Drivers will have the choice between several items of equipment: they will have to have in their possession either approved winter tires, chains or socks for tires.

In Occitania, more than 280 municipalities are affected by the Mountain II law. La Dépêche du Midi invites you to find out if your municipality is concerned in an interactive map.

Unable to report police on Waze, Tom Tom or Coyote

A new decree prohibits the reporting of certain police checks on driver assistance applications from November 1 (Tom Tom, Waze, or Coyote). The reporting of the police may be prohibited by decision of the prefect or the Ministry of the Interior on a “white zone”, for a short period. The measure aims to prevent reporting of alcohol and narcotics checks, but also searches, in the context of a terrorist attack or kidnapping. Speed ​​controls and radars are not affected by the measurement.

WhatsApp not accessible on some phones

The WhatsApp messaging app has informed that supports for older versions of Android and iOS will be discontinued on November 1. On its site, the company explains that terminals equipped with versions prior to Android 4.1 and iOS 10 will see their messaging deteriorate. These operating systems were released eight and five years ago, respectively, and they are considered too old to support future WhatsApp updates.

Consequently, on around 40 devices, it will no longer be possible to make updates and the application will gradually stop working. The list of affected phones is available in this article.