Peter Bosz before OL-Lens: “We will see two pressing teams”

Did this week without a game do the organizations any good?

Sure. When you have weeks at two matches, it goes very quickly and you don’t have time to take a step back. There we were able to assess the match we played in Nice, but not only him, also the matches before. In Nice, the result is very negative (2-3), but we cannot say that we played badly. We dominated 80 minutes. So I told the players to keep that in mind. But you absolutely have to work and learn from what happened.