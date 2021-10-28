Peter Bosz before OL-Lens: “We will see two pressing teams”

“Are you worried about Jeff Reine-Adelaide’s new injury?
Yes, especially for Jeff who does absolutely everything to replay. He was training with the group, and now he’s going to catch up a little bit more, so it’s hard for him. We hope to count on him early next year. I called him when I heard the news, it’s hard for him mentally.
Did this week without a game do the organizations any good?
Sure. When you have weeks at two matches, it goes very quickly and you don’t have time to take a step back. There we were able to assess the match we played in Nice, but not only him, also the matches before. In Nice, the result is very negative (2-3), but we cannot say that we played badly. We dominated 80 minutes. So I told the players to keep that in mind. But you absolutely have to work and learn from what happened.
“We are not afraid to play either”
This Saturday match against Lens promises to be spectacular …
Absoutely. I’ve watched a lot of their matches and it’s a team that is never afraid to play, that comes back from behind and does high pressure. We are not afraid to play either, so we will see two teams who are in a hurry and who want to play. So in my opinion it will be a very interesting meeting.
Is there a pressure of result?
Here you always have to win. So we put that pressure on ourselves. And when you train in Lyon, you have to win, even against Lens. They are not second after 11 matches by chance. They really deserve their place, and they will have to be beaten.
Will you seek to impose your game or will it be necessary to adapt?
Both teams have their own system and obviously you always have to adapt to the opponent. But I don’t believe Lens will play with four defenders, they never have, and I don’t think we will play with five defenders, we never have. So each team will put forward its own tactical scheme. “