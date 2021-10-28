Peter Bosz’s criticisms of his players

If OL are 9th in Ligue 1 after 11 days, it is because there is a problem of regularity. The defeat in Nice proved it. While the Gones held the game in hand, leading 2-0 after the hour mark, things got complicated following the expulsion of Tino Kadewere. Lyon ended up taking three goals in ten minutes and losing a match that he nevertheless mastered from almost start to finish. For Peter Bosz the problem is multiple. There are injuries, regularity, fatigue, confidence, mentality, expulsions, lack of experience for some. At a press conference this Thursday two days before the reception of Lens at Groupama Stadium (to be followed live with commentary on FM), the Lyon coach criticized his players.





“The players were on the pitch, they felt that they were having a good match (in Nice). So I said both things, that it was good 80 minutes and not good 10 minutes. The matches are different each time. In Saint-Étienne, there is the red card, we take the goal at 10. In Paris, we do not deserve to lose this match with the penalty. I read that we lost 8 points after the 80th minute. It’s way too much. We took 8 goals during that period. We have to work on it. We can think that if you are more tired, you make mistakes that you did not do before. You have to know how to play. The player must also adapt ”, lamented the Dutch technician.