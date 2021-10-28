Philippe Bouvard is slowly recovering from Covid-19

A year ago, the 91-year-old journalist lost his sense of smell, which he finds again “gradually”, and the taste, which poses more worries to him. But he never lost his desire to write and has just published his thoughts on the health crisis.

His passion for gambling, from poker to baccarat, comes shortly after journalism. Philippe Bouvard has this time played and lost his taste and smell. The journalist, who was at the head of the “Big Heads” for almost forty years, confides to our Belgian colleagues of Evening Mag having contracted Covid-19 while going to the casino, between the first two confinements. In September 2020.

Fortunately, “Asymptomatic, I escaped the risk of a fatal outcome caused by infection for people over 90 years old”, testifies the one who entered this category almost two years ago. His period of isolation was then enlivened only by the kindness of his Yorkie, simply baptized Toutou. “The sense of smell is gradually returning, but the taste is still uncertain, which prevents me, for the moment, from continuing to play gastronomes”, continues Philippe Bouvard, who has received the three regulatory doses.

How did the journalist, who signed his last column in July 2020 in Le Figaro Magazine but keep writing in Free noon, does he manage his daily life? “I don’t leave my home a lot. I spend half of my day listening to news, taking notes, and the other half reacting. My eyesight having waned, I have the newspapers read to me. The radio is always on and I never watch television. ” He adds: “The hardest part are the weekends. My secretary is not there and I am bored ”.

Has he been going back to the casino since he caught the Covid-19 there? Against this evil that is boredom, the former host has long used this dangerous remedy: “At one time, I was totally addicted to gambling, he confided to The Express at the time of the auction, in 2016, of several of his goods. I had even obtained to be banned from casino by the Ministry of the Interior. But I was tired of having to go and play abroad, so I asked for this ban to be lifted. ”

Philippe Bouvard took advantage of the last few months to write a new book, We will remember (Archipel editions). All genres combined, from the notebook to the socialite to the book of memories, including works on “Les Grosses tête”, this is his … sixty-eighth publication. Subtitle: “Wearing a mask does not prevent you from walking on your head”. Abstract: “Philippe Bouvard filled his notebook with anecdotes, reflections and things seen during this crazy period”, that of Covid-19. Between two pikes addressed to Emmanuel Macron, whom he calls “Sir, I’m getting involved in everything”, the chronicler does not forget his sense of derision: “A big thank you to providence which gave me time to become spoiled and die of something other than Covid!”