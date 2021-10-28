Philippe Juvin pleads for a mandatory one-year assignment in a medical desert

The candidate for the primary of the right wants that after their studies, the young generalists go as a priority to nursing homes.

How to fight against medical deserts? If after a year and a half of health crisis, French hospitals are struggling, the French health system is also suffering from a lack of general practitioners in certain territories. Philippe Juvin, candidate for the primary of the right and head of emergencies at the Pompidou hospital (Paris), argued on the LCI set this Thursday morning a proposal that comes up regularly in the medical debate: “I will fight against medical deserts by requiring young doctors to settle in [l’une de ces zones]. This will be compulsory after their thesis. As a priority, they should go to multidisciplinary health centers», Says the candidate, also mayor of La Garenne-Colombes.

Recurring issue

"There are 3,600 general practitioners who graduate from universities each year and around 1,800 nursing homes. That makes two doctors for each", Still argues Philippe Juvin. This also suggests doubling the number of students in nursing schools and nursing assistants and doubling the number of students aspiring to become doctors in order to stem the lack of healthcare personnel.





A derogation from the principle of free installation of doctors had already been suggested in a publication of the Treasury in 2019, for which a “short-term temporary adaptation in certain particularly underserved areas could be considered“. The Treasury indicated, however, that the conditions for such a measure had to be negotiated for “not to risk affecting the attractiveness of liberal practice“.

Elected officials, and in particular mayors, regularly warn about the lack of doctors in their territory. Last week, the Senate Local Authorities Delegation made several proposals to fight against the lack of medical supply, which concerns both rural areas and medium and peri-urban areas. Senators recommend creating more multi-professional health centers (MSPs) or developing ambulatory medicine.

