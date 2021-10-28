More

    Photo: don’t say Olympus anymore but OM System

    A year ago, in October 2020, we announced the takeover of the photo division of manufacturer Olympus by the investment fund Japan Industrial Partners (JIP). Shortly after, we told you that Olympus could change its name on the photo market following this operation. Indeed, JIP did not acquire the name Olympus and this foreshadowed the disappearance of the brand in its historical market, after 85 years of Olympus photography.

    Today, all this is confirmed and we learn of the creation of the OM System brand by OM Digital Solutions, which is the name of the Japanese company created to absorb the activities of Olympus. “We are proud to announce that in the future Olympus imaging and audio related products will be marketed under the OM System brand. We also announce that we are in the process of developing a new camera to Interchangeable lens conforming to the Micro Four Thirds standard which will embody the OM System concept and take photography to the next level “, can we read on the press release.


    It is obviously this last passage that makes us raise our eyebrows, we who are always in search of technological innovations. Unfortunately, it is obviously far too early to learn anything interesting about this future new case. Is it just a question of a Micro 4/3 camera with interchangeable lenses improving the performance of current cameras and offering “an unparalleled photographic experience”. Let’s leave the mystery behind, hoping to discover a truly innovative OM System Micro 4/3 box in the future.


