Pikmin Bloom, new Nintendo license to try the adventure in virtual reality

Want to take the air while playing a bucolic game in augmented reality? Pikmin Bloom is undoubtedly what you need, especially if you had hooked to Ingress Where Pokémon Go and seek to explore a new universe.

It’s launch day for Pikmin Bloom, the new game from Niantic studios to which we owe Ingress, Pokémon Go and Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. The deployment of the application is planned worldwide, or almost, on the Android Play Store and the Apple App Store. Australians and Singaporeans are the first served but Niantic says making the game available to all regions will only be a matter of hours, or days at most.

This game, the result of a new collaboration with Nintendo, once again puts to work the know-how of Niantic which – as a reminder – is specialized in augmented reality games based on geolocation. To play Pikmin Bloom, you will therefore have to put on your shoes, get out of your home and go for a walk to explore the surroundings. No Pokémon to capture here of course, or portals to hack, but seeds to plant and plants to collect, Pikmin being a bucolic license.

Plants which, in order to grow, will need the player … to walk a more or less long distance. The players who – embody a Mii on the screen – will also have to feed their Pikmin to hatch them and thus collect their petals.





Recommended article:

A customizable progress log

To motivate players, Niantic has planned to give them access to all game statistics through a log listing the distances traveled, the number of Pikmins collected, seeds planted, places visited, etc. A journal that players can even personalize, adding their own notes and photos.

It remains to be seen what reception the public will give to Pikmin Bloom, knowing that the license it is based on is much less popular than Pokémon. Yes Ingress, by its innovative aspect, had been able to federate a strong community of players, Niantic failed to take off the popularity of its Harry Potter game while the studio quickly closed the servers of Catan: World Explorers. While the entire tech industry is fond of mixed realities, technology is not always synonymous with success. Microsoft also preferred to close its game Minecraft AR a few months ago, for lack of players.