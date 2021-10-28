PlayStation Plus: “Free” PS5 and PS4 games for November 2021

As at the end of each month, Sony announces its “free” games for the coming month but, like a tradition, the leaks may have got the better of the surprise effect: were they right or were they wrong ? Here are the six games that will be available in the PlayStation Plus program for the month of November!

Clearly, Sony is having a hard time preserving the long-awaited announcement of “free” games included in the PlayStation Plus subscription! It’s been a few months now that the publisher has been robbed of his monthly and solemn moment. Nevertheless, it is always good to wait for a formalization in due form on the part of Sony had to totally rejoice in this announcement, even though the rumors had still hit the nail on the head!

On the program for this month: three PS4 and PS5 games, and three more in virtual reality to celebrate the 5th anniversary of PlayStation VR.

Knockout City (PS5 and PS4)

During this month of November, players will be able to give it to their heart’s content in this multiplayer game where two teams compete, in three against three, with big dodgeball kicks in crazy ball games. Knockout City will put your throwing skills to the test but above all your team spirit as your tactical choices can lead you to victory.. As accessible as it is fun, the title of Velan Games is enriched, season after season, with events, new maps and new game modes to put even more boxing into the background of catchy music!

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning (PS4)

Initially released in early 2012, the Kingdoms of Amalur have offered a remastering, dubbed Re-Reckoning, so the game can carry on with its life on legacy consoles, PS4 and Xbox One, as well as Switch and PC. For the occasion, the title sports improved graphics and some gameplay adjustments so that the quest for our hero, or our heroine, through the emblematic places of Amalur goes without a hitch.. Thanks to this, the action-RPG, whose video game universe was inspired by the novels of RA Salvatore, propelled us into a more fluid and more pleasant world to navigate even if, on the whole, the porting was a little sparse in news and content.

First Class Trouble (PS5 and PS4)

Riding the wave of party-games and other cooperation games, First Class Trouble, which was unveiled last night during the State of Play organized by Sony, will ask players to progress, hand in hand, to avoid a disaster aboard a spaceship. It is therefore armed with his references, ranging from the famous game of the Werewolf through Among Us, that First Class Trouble will come to test your capacities of social deduction to reveal the identity of two impostors, the personoids, supposed to eliminate the four others. players. All blows are therefore allowed to succeed in your exactions: be deceitful or more frontal while drowning the fish, but be careful not to leave compromising clues behind you!





PlayStation VR

On the PlayStation VR side, there are therefore three winners this month including The Persistence and Until You Fall alongside The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Standard Edition.

In The Persistence, you find yourself at the controls of a spaceship in a space colony trapped in the gravity field of a black hole. Due to a failure, your ship finds itself at the mercy of the horrible creatures that come to board it. So here you are the only hope of this ship that you will travel up and down to repair the systems in order to escape.

The second game, Until You Fall, mixes synthwave tones and heroic fantasy inspirations to offer you a sword fighting game, rogue-lite hack’n slash style, where you will acquire power and powers by defeating the monsters that come your way. Two watchwords therefore for this VR title: exploration and mastery for a dive into a universe as lively as it is frenetic.

At last The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners takes you through the streets of New Orleans whose tranquility is threatened by the hordes of infested prowlers who are after you. Voluntarily oriented towards survival, you will have to gather food and ammunition, while remaining on your guard, to hope to emerge unscathed from this journey which will reveal to you the many mysteries of these cities and the factions that inhabit it.

View PlayStation Plus membership cards on Amazon