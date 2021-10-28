PlayStation Plus: Knockout City, First Class Trouble and 4 more games for November

This month of November is a bit special since three virtual reality games are included in honor of the 5 years of PlayStation VR, as announced by Sony Interactive Entertainment. We therefore find the popular The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, which was recently learned to exceed $ 50 million in revenue, an amount that is rare to say the least in the VR gaming park. The Persistence, the sci-fi rogue-like from Firesprite, and Until You Fall, the stabbing action-RPG from Schell Games, are the other two PS VR of the month.

Multiplayer is in the spotlight when it comes to PS5 and PS4 games with Knockout City. Already present in the Xbox Game Pass subscription, the “prisoner fight” game from Velan Studios puts the odds on its side to reach as many people as possible, especially since the game is cross-play on all platforms. If with that the parts do not fill up, it is because the sauce simply did not set. And on the Steam side, in any case, it must be said that the trend is not going in the right direction.





Recently announced on PlayStation but already available on Steam in Early Access, First Class Trouble will therefore debut on PS5 and PS4 by directly integrating the PlayStation Plus subscription. This game of social deduction in the vein of a Among Us takes place in a luxury 1950s spaceship and features games of six players. Four are randomly selected to play the role of passengers who must work together to deactivate an artificial intelligence gone mad, while the other two play Personoids, robots disguised as humans who will have to lie, deceive and do everything to hinder the rest of the gang. without being noticed.

On the only PlayStation 4, finally, we find the action-RPG Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, remaster of the game originally released in 2010.