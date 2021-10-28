PlayStation Plus: the full program of games offered for November 2021 unveiled

Like every end of the month, Sony Interactive Entertainment took the floor to officially unveil the games that will join the catalog of Playstation plus in November 2021 no later than next week. This month will be quite special, since we will be entitled to six productions in total, three of them being intended for the PSVR to celebrate its 5 years. And once again, the leaks have been there before, although the full list has not been released. Besides, was she fair?

Well yes, so we can find out on PS5 Knockout City, the action game in the style of the ball to the prisoner of Velan Studios, and the strange party-game ofInvisible Walls, First Class Trouble, but also on PS4. The latter will also host Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, a Action-RPG remastered by Kaiko an extension of which is still planned. You will have until December 6 to retrieve them.

Finally, side PlayStation VR, in addition to the horrific The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners of Skydance Interactive, we will be entitled to survival horror The Persistence and rhythmic fighting game Until You Fall. With all this, there will be enough to occupy the long nights that lie ahead. These titles will remain available until January 3, 2022.

The outputs of Playstation plus by November 2021

Hell Let Loose Until November 1st

Support: PS5 Mortal Kombat X Until November 1st

Support: PS4 PGA TOUR 2K21 Until November 1st

Support: PS4

The entries of the Playstation plus by November 2021

Knockout City From November 2

Supports: PS5 and PS4 First Class Trouble

From November 2

Supports: PS5 and PS4 Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning From November 2

Support: PS4 The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners From November 2

Support: PS4 (PSVR required) The Persistence From November 2

Support: PS4 (PSVR required) Until You Fall From November 2

Support: PS4 (PSVR required)

And so as not to change, cards allowing you to subscribe to the Playstation plus are for sale on Amazon (€ 8.99 for a month, € 24.99 quarterly or € 59.99 annually).