PlayStation: PS5s, PSN avatars, a PS4 theme and more to be won with the Take to the Throne community event

The PlayStation Player Celebration, which took place for the second time this year during the Days of play, visibly pleased the players and the constructor. The latter will put the cover back without waiting for the next edition by offering a new community event aimed at encouraging fans to play to win rewards, Seize the throne, linking with the brand’s recent advertising campaign.

From now on and if you are subscribed to Playstation plus, you can register for the operation starting on November 2 in order to get an avatar PSN and a PS4 theme for free. Then by playing, sharing your performances or earning Trophies, you can collectively collect points with all the participants in order to win up to 10 other avatars, and especially participate in a contest to win 35 PS5s, as many Pulse 3D wireless headsets, and even 3 sets of king rings Playstation. All the modalities are detailed below.

We’re excited to announce Take the Throne, an exciting new community challenge inspired by our new global commercial. Our goal is to showcase the power of the game, which unites us through unforgettable moments and daring new experiences.

This special event requires players to come together in chess-themed festivities. * By playing together to complete the three stages of Community Objectives, players will be able to reach the King’s Tower, access the Inner Chambers and enter the Hall of the King. Throne, and earn exclusive PSN avatars and a unique PS4 theme along the way. **

Eligible players from participating countries will also compete against each other to win amazing prizes by testing their knowledge on the subject of PlayStation through a series of complex questions. Grand prizes available include a PlayStation 5 console, the King Worn Ring Set, and a bundle that includes a Pulse 3D wireless headset as well as a digital gift card for the PlayStation Store (US $ 100 or the equivalent in your local currency). ***

Registrations begin now and will remain open until the end of stage two. The first part of the competition will end when the community completes all three stages of Take the Throne, or November 16 (whichever comes first). Here are the steps to participate:

1. Register

Sign up with your PSN Login ID here. Once registered, players will be automatically registered in all future stages of the program as well as rounds of questions.

The event is open to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users in the following locations: Argentina, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, South Korea, Croatia, Denmark, Spain, United States, Finland, France, Hong Kong, Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Norway, New Zealand, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Czech Republic, United Kingdom, Russia, Singapore, Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan and Thailand. Please note: Brazilian, Italian and Japanese players will not be able to answer the Take the Throne questions.

2. Get started!

The event will take place in three stages, the first stage will start on November 2. Each stage will require players to complete the following activities to earn points and achieve the community goal:





Play PS4 / PS5 games – All PS4 / PS5 games that each player will play for at least one hour (in total, no matter how many sessions during the week to reach that duration) will contribute points towards the community goal. Players will earn additional points for the objective if they play with users from their friend list (who have also signed up to participate).

– All PS4 / PS5 games that each player will play for at least one hour (in total, no matter how many sessions during the week to reach that duration) will contribute points towards the community goal. Players will earn additional points for the objective if they play with users from their friend list (who have also signed up to participate). Use the “Share” feature – Each image or video uploaded by each player through the Share feature of the console and sent to friends or on social networks will earn points towards the community goal. Each player can share a maximum of six images or videos per day with their PS4 / PS5, additional shares will not earn points.

– Each image or video uploaded by each player through the Share feature of the console and sent to friends or on social networks will earn points towards the community goal. Each player can share a maximum of six images or videos per day with their PS4 / PS5, additional shares will not earn points. Win trophies – Each player can earn a maximum of six PS4 / PS5 trophies per day to contribute to the community goal by donating points. Earn additional points for the objective for every five trophies you earn in a single PS4 / PS5 game.

Here are the points you can earn for each activity:

PlayStation player activities Number of points Play any game 10 Play any game with another player 15 Use the Share function 5 Obtain a bronze trophy 5 Obtain a silver trophy 10 Obtain a gold trophy 20 Obtain five (5) trophies in a single game 25

3. Earn exclusive rewards

Everyone who signs up can earn an exclusive new avatar and theme as a reward when the community reaches a goal. Rewards will be sent directly to PS4 / PS5 consoles via system notifications approximately 2 days after completing each objective.

By entering, eligible players can compete against each other to win great prizes, which include a PlayStation 5 console, the set of rings worn by the king, and a pack that includes a Pulse 3D wireless headset as well. a US $ 100 digital gift card (or the equivalent in your local currency) for PlayStation Store. Players will be asked to answer a series of three questions that will be posted to playstation.com/seize-the-throne between November 17, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. CET and November 19, 2021 at 8:59 a.m. CET. See the official rules for more information.

Take a look at the charter below to see the community goal for each stage, as well as the prizes you can win:

Stage One – Reach the King’s Tower Community Objective: Reach a total of 25M points (Starts from November 2):

Two exclusive PSN avatars.

Stage Two – Access the Interior Chambers Community Objective: Reach a total of 100M points (Starts when stage one is completed):

Five exclusive PSN avatars.

Stage Three – Enter the Throne Room Community Objective: Achieve a total of 160M points (Starts when stage two is completed A dynamic PS4 theme) exclusive **:

Three exclusive PSN avatars.

Click here to learn more about the program and follow the latest progress on community goals. Be sure to come back regularly to see how the Community is doing, when each goal is achieved, and when the next step begins.