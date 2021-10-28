Podcast. Thomas Sankara, an emblematic president with a tragic fate

Monday, October 25, after a two-week postponement, the trial of fourteen people accused of contributing to the assassination of Thomas Sankara, President of Burkina Faso from 1983 to 1987, began. Thirty-four years after his death, the Burkinabés have not forgotten this captain of legendary integrity, nor the ambitious projects he had launched in his country, notably allowing it to become food self-sufficient in just four years. .

Who ordered the assassination of Thomas Sankara? His comrade Blaise Compaoré, who seized power immediately after his death and ruled Burkina Faso with an iron fist for twenty-seven years? France, particularly annoyed by Sankara’s freedom of speech, did she play a role in this assassination?

Pierre Lepidi is a journalist for “Monde Afrique”. In this episode of the podcast “L’Heure du Monde”, he explains why Thomas Sankara is the icon of African youth in search of role models and justice.

