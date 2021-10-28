police admit making a big mistake in the investigation

This is a case that has been causing a stir for several weeks in the United States. The disappearance of influencer Gabrielle Petito indeed makes the headlines. While the investigation is progressing quickly, the police nevertheless admit to having made a serious error in this file. On Tuesday, October 26, the authorities therefore publicly admitted to having lacked discernment in this case. Objeko explains everything in great detail.

Case Gabby Petito : investigators admit a huge mess

a road trip gone wrong

Since August of this year, the disappearance of Gabby Petito made the headlines of the American media. In the press, but also on social networks, all the hypotheses are put forward concerning the fate of this young woman. Indeed, since last summer, her family had no news of her as the young girl made a trip across the United States with her companion Bryan. Laundrie.

On September 1, the young man returned to Florida without the presence of Gabby Petito. An absence which obviously had aroused a large number of suspicions concerning his responsibility in this disturbing disappearance. On September 19, 2021, worry gave way to sadness. Indeed, investigators have found human remains. Once the doctors work jurists finished, there was no doubt he it was about Gabby. According to the first elements of the investigation, the young woman would have died of a homicide by strangulation. For his part, Brian Laundrie was nowhere to be found and the authorities issued an arrest warrant against him. A few days later, the deceased’s funeral was held in front of grieving family and friends.

A very media affair

If the disappearance and death of Gabby Petito have been the subject of much attention in the media and on the Web, it is because of the strong media coverage of the couple on social networks. During their road trip to the United States, they had indeed shared an incredible number of videos on social networks to the point of being very followed. There are also many documents which allow them to retrace their journey, notably with testimonies, but also recordings of their telephone conversations. Pieces that have made it possible to follow their journey without initially understanding the unfolding of the facts.





In that case Gabby Petito, a new twist happened a few days ago since the police found Brian’s lifeless body Laundrie in the park of Myakkahatchee Creek in Florida. Thanks to a dental comparison, the identity of the young man was indeed clear to the FBI. However, if this matter is extremely sad, it has also been the subject of a great number of jokes of rather dubious taste. In addition, the place where the young man died quickly became public to the point that some decided to make it a tourist resort. A couple even went there, subsequently judging the quality of their trip: “Entrance too expensive. Total scam. The park rangers wanted $ 40 for the chance to prick him with a stick. You can’t take a selfie without spending money ”.

Gabby Petito: A Police Error

About the bad jokes and jokes around the case Gabby Petito, the problems do not end there. Indeed, the police also admit to having been at the origin of a real gourd in the matter. Last Monday, the spokesperson for the police North Port did speak to journalists to acknowledge that the agents really lacked judgment and tact in this matter. While Bryan’s family Laundrie implored the investigators to take the disappearance of their son seriously, they did not really work on the subject, because in reality, everything started from a huge misunderstanding. According to investigators, Bryan Laundrie could not in fact have disappeared since a police officer had seen him return to his home a few days earlier wearing a baseball cap.

🇺🇸 Human remains and belongings belonging to Brian Laudrie, Gabby Petito’s boyfriend, were discovered this Wednesday on a trail in an environmental park in Myakkahatchee Creek, in North Port (Florida), near the house of his family, FBI announces pic.twitter.com/OR71rSDfZ0 – Actu17 (@ Actu17) October 20, 2021

Parents’ reaction

But in reality, it was just his mom wearing her son’s cap. A real blunder for which the American police apologize today in the media. However, they also claim that this error did not have any real consequences for the investigation: “Other than some confusion, it probably doesn’t change anything. Chances are, Brian was already dead by then. We still had to find him “. On the side of the victim’s family, they do not seem to blame the investigators for anything: “None of this made a difference in Brian’s life, but it sure would have prevented all the false accusations made by so many people. (…) “. A story which in any case still seems far from being clarified.



