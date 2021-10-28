President of Taiwan confirms presence of American soldiers as trainers



Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen outside the presidential palace in Taipei on October 10, 2021 (AFP / Sam Yeh)

The President of Taiwan confirmed the presence on her territory of a small number of American soldiers who had come to train her army, immediately provoking a strong reaction from Beijing.



“We strongly oppose any form of official exchanges and military contacts between the United States and Taiwan,” Chinese diplomacy spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters on Thursday.

In an editorial, the Chinese nationalist daily Global Times for its part affirmed that “with the presence of American soldiers in Taiwan, a red line has been crossed”.

The day before, in an interview with CNN, President Tsai Ing-wen had estimated that the Chinese threat to the territory is growing “every day”.

Asked about the presence of American soldiers in Taiwan, she replied that they are “not as numerous as people think”.

It is the first time that a Taiwanese leader publicly recognizes such a presence since the departure of the last American garrison in 1979, when Washington recognized Communist China to the detriment of Taiwan.

In early October, an American official who requested anonymity confirmed the presence of American soldiers as trainers, after information from the Wall Street Journal. “There are two groups, soldiers from special forces and conventional forces,” he told AFP, adding that the first, present “for less than a year”, are “less than 20” and the conventional force, deployed by rotations, is “not important”.

According to the Taiwanese president, “we have a wide range of cooperation with the United States aimed at increasing our defense capacity.”

The president said she was “confident” that the United States will help defend Taiwan against China if necessary.

Speaking to lawmakers on Thursday, Taiwanese Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said US and Taiwanese troops have long been in contact.

“We have personnel exchanges and (US soldiers) are here in military cooperation, which is different, by my definition, from having + troops stationed + here,” Chiu said.

The passes of arms have multiplied in recent days between the United States and China on the fate of this island of 23 million inhabitants, which has its own government, currency, army, but that Beijing considers one of its provinces awaiting reunification with the rest of the country.







Map showing Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) and the area most frequently flown by military planes from mainland China (AFP /)

In a video link message to the Asia-Pacific summit in which Chinese Premier Li Keqiang also participates, US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that the United States is “deeply concerned about enforcement actions and aggressive actions of China (…) in the Taiwan Strait “.

Tensions have increased there with the increase in Chinese air raids near Taiwan.

Such actions “threaten regional peace and stability,” the US president added, according to a recording of his remarks obtained by AFP.

The head of the American diplomacy Antony Blinken also aroused the ire of Beijing by pleading Tuesday in favor of a “significant participation” of Taipei in the UN bodies and on the international scene.

“The exclusion of Taiwan undermines the important work of the UN and its agencies,” he insisted, believing that its contribution was necessary to face “an unprecedented number of global challenges”.

“Taiwan has no right to participate in the UN,” Beijing immediately retorted, through the spokesperson for the Taiwanese Affairs Bureau, Ma Xiaoguang.

The very delicate Taiwanese issue risks further poisoning relations between the United States and China, at their lowest in years. Last week, Biden appeared to want to send a new message of firmness to Beijing.



Combo photo of US President Joe Biden (L) and his counterpart Xi Jinping (AFP / MANDEL NGANAnthony WALLACE)

Asked about the possibility of US military intervention to defend Taiwan in the event of an attack from China, the president replied in the affirmative: “Yes, we have a commitment in this direction,” he said.

His statement appeared to contradict the long-standing US policy of so-called “strategic ambiguity”. By virtue of this, Washington helps Taiwan build and strengthen its defense, but without explicitly promising to come to its aid in the event of an attack.

Joe Biden’s words had been poorly received in Beijing, and the US government subsequently took care to ensure that its policy towards Taiwan had not changed. The United States has recognized Communist China since 1979, to the detriment of Taiwan, but the American Congress at the same time requires that the island be supplied with arms for its defense.

