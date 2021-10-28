Prime Audiences: Box for the launch of the “Germinal” series on France 2, leader at 4.2 million – “Good Doctor” on TF1 also beaten by M6 – “Les Tuche 3” on TMC at 1.4 million

Yesterday evening in prime-time, the series “Good Doctor” was broadcast on TF1 with, in the cast, Freddie Highmore, Antonia Thomas or Hill Harper. The “Germinal” event series was launched on France 2, while France 3 offered the magazine “Des Racines et des Ailes”. On M6, “France has an incredible talent” continued for a new unprecedented season presented by Karine Le Marchand.



Germinal (x2)

20.1% market share 4,217,000 viewers

France has an unbelievable talent

16.1% market share 3,255,000 viewers

Good Doctor (x2)

12.8% market share 2,698,000 viewers

Roots and wings

7.8% market share 1,602,000 viewers

The Tuche 3

6.8% market share 1,395,000 viewers

The girl from Brest

4.2% market share 873,000 viewers

We called her Ruby

3.1% market share 648,000 viewers

New York, criminal section

2.5% market share

566,000 viewers

Transformers 4: Age of Extinction

3.3% market share 537,000 viewers

The transporter, the series

2.4% market share 536,000 viewers

Asterix and the Vikings

2.2% market share 480,000 viewers

In the heart of the strange

2.1% market share 434,000 viewers

Hotel Transylvania

2% market share 431,000 viewers

The great bookstore

1.6% market share 342,000 viewers

Johnny English

1.2% market share 269,000 viewers

My dream pool

1% market share 219,000 viewers

Large documents

0.8% market share 173,000 viewers

Scare me !

0.7% market share 152,000 viewers Top market shares