Prime Audiences: Box for the launch of the “Germinal” series on France 2, leader at 4.2 million – “Good Doctor” on TF1 also beaten by M6 – “Les Tuche 3” on TMC at 1.4 million

Yesterday evening in prime-time, the series “Good Doctor” was broadcast on TF1 with, in the cast, Freddie Highmore, Antonia Thomas or Hill Harper. The “Germinal” event series was launched on France 2, while France 3 offered the magazine “Des Racines et des Ailes”. On M6, “France has an incredible talent” continued for a new unprecedented season presented by Karine Le Marchand.
Germinal (x2)
20.1% market share
4,217,000 viewers
France has an unbelievable talent
16.1% market share
3,255,000 viewers
Good Doctor (x2)
12.8% market share
2,698,000 viewers
Roots and wings
7.8% market share
1,602,000 viewers
The Tuche 3
6.8% market share
1,395,000 viewers
The girl from Brest
4.2% market share
873,000 viewers
We called her Ruby
3.1% market share
648,000 viewers
New York, criminal section
2.5% market share
566,000 viewers
Transformers 4: Age of Extinction
3.3% market share
537,000 viewers
The transporter, the series
2.4% market share
536,000 viewers
Asterix and the Vikings
2.2% market share
480,000 viewers
In the heart of the strange
2.1% market share
434,000 viewers
Hotel Transylvania
2% market share
431,000 viewers
The great bookstore
1.6% market share
342,000 viewers
Johnny English
1.2% market share
269,000 viewers
My dream pool
1% market share
219,000 viewers
Large documents
0.8% market share
173,000 viewers
Scare me !
0.7% market share
152,000 viewers
Top market shares