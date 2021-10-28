More

    Prime Audiences: Box for the launch of the “Germinal” series on France 2, leader at 4.2 million – “Good Doctor” on TF1 also beaten by M6 – “Les Tuche 3” on TMC at 1.4 million

    Yesterday evening in prime-time, the series “Good Doctor” was broadcast on TF1 with, in the cast, Freddie Highmore, Antonia Thomas or Hill Harper. The “Germinal” event series was launched on France 2, while France 3 offered the magazine “Des Racines et des Ailes”. On M6, “France has an incredible talent” continued for a new unprecedented season presented by Karine Le Marchand.


    Germinal (x2)
    20.1% market share

    4,217,000 viewers


    France has an unbelievable talent
    16.1% market share

    3,255,000 viewers


    Good Doctor (x2)
    12.8% market share

    2,698,000 viewers


    Roots and wings
    7.8% market share

    1,602,000 viewers


    The Tuche 3
    6.8% market share

    1,395,000 viewers


    The girl from Brest
    4.2% market share

    873,000 viewers


    We called her Ruby
    3.1% market share

    648,000 viewers


    New York, criminal section
    2.5% market share


    566,000 viewers


    Transformers 4: Age of Extinction
    3.3% market share

    537,000 viewers


    The transporter, the series
    2.4% market share

    536,000 viewers


    Asterix and the Vikings
    2.2% market share

    480,000 viewers


    In the heart of the strange
    2.1% market share

    434,000 viewers


    Hotel Transylvania
    2% market share

    431,000 viewers


    The great bookstore
    1.6% market share

    342,000 viewers


    Johnny English
    1.2% market share

    269,000 viewers


    My dream pool
    1% market share

    219,000 viewers


    Large documents
    0.8% market share

    173,000 viewers


    Scare me !
    0.7% market share

    152,000 viewers

