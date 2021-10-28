Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake still in development? Ubisoft gives its news

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake should not have occupied the media space ofUbisoft long ago. Announced in September 2020, it was due to appear on January 21, 2021, then March 18, 2021, before being delayed to an unspecified period. We have thus no longer heard from theUbisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai since last February, apart from a press release to confirm his absence from theUbisoft Forward of June.

Some may wonder if it is still relevant and the answer is yes. The publisher has just given reassuring news about its development on the occasion of a laconic message on social networks.

Hello Prince of Persia fans! We want to take a moment to reassure you that the development of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is still ongoing, motivated and inspired by your feedback. We will update you on our progress shortly and want to thank you for your unwavering support and patience.

However, we are no further ahead on the release date and the promised changes that may have been made to the title in recent months … You can always pre-order Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake from € 37.73 at Amazon.com, without knowing when and how it will be released on our consoles.





