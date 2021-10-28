Project Belfry: the Xbox exclusive heir to The Banner Saga is talked about | Xbox one

The Banner Saga trilogy The Banner Saga released in 2014 and developed by Stoic Studio had been a great success thanks to its unique and very careful artistic direction. Today, Jeff Grubb tells us on his show GrubbSnax that a new game from Stoic Studio would be in development, which would add an interesting exclusivity to the Xbox catalog.

Code name: “Belfry” for this new Xbox exclusive

It is in several podcasts that the project led by Xbox under the name of “Belfry” was mentioned. First on “Xbox Two” by Rand Al Thor 19 and Jez Corden, then in the GrubbSnax show by Jeff Grubb. After a few weeks of doubts, Grubb has brought new elements to this next game.

The Belfry project will feature a similar artistic direction to that of The Banner Saga, but Jeff Grubb compared the artistic style of the title to that of the animated film “Princess Mononoke”, which is a very good sign when you see the graphic work done. on The Banner Saga and the Beauty of Miyazaki Film.





In terms of combat, we should find a side-scrolling gameplay similar to that of the exclusive PlayStation Dragon’s Crown. The codename “Belfry” meanwhile is said to be related to some sort of base for crafting and upgrades in the full game, but that part is still pretty fuzzy.

The next title of Stoic Studio under the umbrella of Xbox Global Publishing

“Belfry” would be published by Xbox Global Publishing, and therefore become an Xbox exclusive for a little while at least. We remind you that this branch of Xbox works with developers of all sizes to expand the Xbox Game Pass catalog. Large studios have embarked on the adventure such as Avalanche (Contraband) and IO Interactive could follow suit with its Dragon project which we told you about in June.

Belfry, however, remains a modest-scale project similar to Brass Lion Entertainment’s action RPG, codenamed Shaolin. But given the quality of The Banner Saga, Project Belfry could easily be a huge success.

In the meantime, we advise you to try the excellent The Banner Saga now available as a full trilogy. From our side, we will keep you informed of all potential information related to this project.