More

    Project Zero: The Priestess of Black Waters, the list of trophies is available

    Technology


    News tip Project Zero: The Priestess of Black Waters, the list of trophies is available

    Six years after its release, Project Zero: The Priestess of Black Waters, the horrific title initially released on Wii U is exported to a host of media just in time for Halloween. This is your chance to reveal the complete list of trophies to collect during your quest for the truth.

    Find below the list of the 39 trophies of Project Zero: The Priestess of the Black Waters (22 bronze, 13 silver, 3 gold, 1 platinum).


    Bronze trophies (22)

    • Deep appearances

      Complete the prologue.

    • Ephemeral trace

      Complete Chapter 1.

    • Mount Hikami

      Complete Chapter 2.

    • Funeral photographs

      Complete Chapter 3.

    • Disappearance

      Complete Chapter 4.

    • The Veiled House

      Complete Chapter 5.

    • Immortal flower

      Complete Chapter 6.

    • The Priestess of the Black Waters

      Complete Chapter 7.

    • The fatal hour

      Complete Chapter 8.

    • The sacred coffin

      Complete Chapter 9.

    • Spectral Wedding

      Complete Chapter 10.

    • The shadow child

      Complete Chapter 11.

    • Crossing

      Complete Chapter 12.

    • The black sun

      Complete Chapter 13.

    • The first time

      Defeat a spirit with a single snapshot.

    • Machine gunning

      Photograph the same subject 10 times in a row.

    • Unusual use

      Take a psychic photo with type 0 film.

    • Dodge

      Avoid a ghost hand 5 times.

    • Glutton

      Consume 20 medicinal herbs in a single episode.

    • Expertise in exorcism

      Defeat multiple spirits simultaneously.

    • Competitive spirit

      Open Snapshot mode for the first time.

    • First steps of an exorcist

      Defeat a spirit.

    Silver trophies (13)

    • Documentalist

      Recover all files.

    • Sharp look

      Watch all targets.

    • Second sight

      Photograph all the floating spirits.

    • Clairvoyance

      Photograph all traces.

    • Mastery of type 07

      Defeat Ose Kurosawa using only Type 07 movie.

    • Blackwater proof

      Defeat 30 Spirits while suffering Taint.

    • Opportunism

      Take 100 Instant Fatal images.

    • Fatality

      Take 100 fatal shots.

    • Blackwater bride

      See all endings with Yuri.

    • Love after life

      See all the endings of marriage with Ren.

    • Floral reminiscence

      See all of Shiragiku’s endings with Ren.

    • Lost mother, lost child

      See all endings with Miu.

    • From one thing to another

      See the end of Ayane.

    Gold trophies (3)

    • Maximum improvement

      Improve the Camera and lenses as much as possible.

    • Perfectionism

      Finish all episodes with the maximum score.

    • Completeness

      Complete all episodes 100%.

    Platinum Trophy (1)

    • Absolute zero

      Win all the trophies of “PROJECT ZERO: THE PRIESTESS OF BLACK WATERS”.

    Project Zero: The Blackwater Priestess Walkthrough Summary

    Luneera's profile, Jeuxvideo.com

    Through moonera, Writing jeuxvideo.com

    MP


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous article1000 days before the Olympic Games, sports legends start the countdown on franceinfo
    Next articleWhy Monica Lewinsky went back to the worst time of her life for the show

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC