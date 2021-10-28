



News tip Project Zero: The Priestess of Black Waters, the list of trophies is available

Six years after its release, Project Zero: The Priestess of Black Waters, the horrific title initially released on Wii U is exported to a host of media just in time for Halloween. This is your chance to reveal the complete list of trophies to collect during your quest for the truth.

Find below the list of the 39 trophies of Project Zero: The Priestess of the Black Waters (22 bronze, 13 silver, 3 gold, 1 platinum).

Bronze trophies (22) Deep appearances Complete the prologue. Ephemeral trace Complete Chapter 1. Mount Hikami Complete Chapter 2. Funeral photographs Complete Chapter 3. Disappearance Complete Chapter 4. The Veiled House Complete Chapter 5. Immortal flower Complete Chapter 6. The Priestess of the Black Waters Complete Chapter 7. The fatal hour Complete Chapter 8. The sacred coffin Complete Chapter 9. Spectral Wedding Complete Chapter 10. The shadow child Complete Chapter 11. Crossing Complete Chapter 12. The black sun Complete Chapter 13. The first time Defeat a spirit with a single snapshot. Machine gunning Photograph the same subject 10 times in a row. Unusual use Take a psychic photo with type 0 film. Dodge Avoid a ghost hand 5 times. Glutton Consume 20 medicinal herbs in a single episode. Expertise in exorcism Defeat multiple spirits simultaneously. Competitive spirit Open Snapshot mode for the first time. First steps of an exorcist Defeat a spirit. Silver trophies (13) Documentalist Recover all files. Sharp look Watch all targets. Second sight Photograph all the floating spirits. Clairvoyance Photograph all traces. Mastery of type 07 Defeat Ose Kurosawa using only Type 07 movie. Blackwater proof Defeat 30 Spirits while suffering Taint. Opportunism Take 100 Instant Fatal images. Fatality Take 100 fatal shots. Blackwater bride See all endings with Yuri. Love after life See all the endings of marriage with Ren. Floral reminiscence See all of Shiragiku’s endings with Ren. Lost mother, lost child See all endings with Miu. From one thing to another See the end of Ayane. Gold trophies (3) Maximum improvement Improve the Camera and lenses as much as possible. Perfectionism Finish all episodes with the maximum score. Completeness Complete all episodes 100%. Platinum Trophy (1) Absolute zero Win all the trophies of “PROJECT ZERO: THE PRIESTESS OF BLACK WATERS”. Project Zero: The Blackwater Priestess Walkthrough Summary

Through moonera, Writing jeuxvideo.com