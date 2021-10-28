News tip Project Zero: The Priestess of Black Waters, the list of trophies is available
Six years after its release, Project Zero: The Priestess of Black Waters, the horrific title initially released on Wii U is exported to a host of media just in time for Halloween. This is your chance to reveal the complete list of trophies to collect during your quest for the truth.
Find below the list of the 39 trophies of Project Zero: The Priestess of the Black Waters (22 bronze, 13 silver, 3 gold, 1 platinum).
Bronze trophies (22)
-
Deep appearances
Complete the prologue.
-
Ephemeral trace
Complete Chapter 1.
-
Mount Hikami
Complete Chapter 2.
-
Funeral photographs
Complete Chapter 3.
-
Disappearance
Complete Chapter 4.
-
The Veiled House
Complete Chapter 5.
-
Immortal flower
Complete Chapter 6.
-
The Priestess of the Black Waters
Complete Chapter 7.
-
The fatal hour
Complete Chapter 8.
-
The sacred coffin
Complete Chapter 9.
-
Spectral Wedding
Complete Chapter 10.
-
The shadow child
Complete Chapter 11.
-
Crossing
Complete Chapter 12.
-
The black sun
Complete Chapter 13.
-
The first time
Defeat a spirit with a single snapshot.
-
Machine gunning
Photograph the same subject 10 times in a row.
-
Unusual use
Take a psychic photo with type 0 film.
-
Dodge
Avoid a ghost hand 5 times.
-
Glutton
Consume 20 medicinal herbs in a single episode.
-
Expertise in exorcism
Defeat multiple spirits simultaneously.
-
Competitive spirit
Open Snapshot mode for the first time.
-
First steps of an exorcist
Defeat a spirit.
Silver trophies (13)
-
Documentalist
Recover all files.
-
Sharp look
Watch all targets.
-
Second sight
Photograph all the floating spirits.
-
Clairvoyance
Photograph all traces.
-
Mastery of type 07
Defeat Ose Kurosawa using only Type 07 movie.
-
Blackwater proof
Defeat 30 Spirits while suffering Taint.
-
Opportunism
Take 100 Instant Fatal images.
-
Fatality
Take 100 fatal shots.
-
Blackwater bride
See all endings with Yuri.
-
Love after life
See all the endings of marriage with Ren.
-
Floral reminiscence
See all of Shiragiku’s endings with Ren.
-
Lost mother, lost child
See all endings with Miu.
-
From one thing to another
See the end of Ayane.
Gold trophies (3)
-
Maximum improvement
Improve the Camera and lenses as much as possible.
-
Perfectionism
Finish all episodes with the maximum score.
-
Completeness
Complete all episodes 100%.
Platinum Trophy (1)
-
Absolute zero
Win all the trophies of “PROJECT ZERO: THE PRIESTESS OF BLACK WATERS”.
Project Zero: The Blackwater Priestess Walkthrough Summary
Through moonera, Writing jeuxvideo.com
MP