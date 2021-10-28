PS5: PlayStation signs a record quarter thanks to its next-gen console and its games

After making the PS5 the fastest-selling console in its history, Sony is continuing its strong momentum. Now, it is the quarterly results of the company that are talking about them. Thanks to its console and its games, records have been broken. We explain which ones.

Each quarter, Sony PlayStation’s financial results allow us to learn a little more about the evolution of the company. The opportunity to know for example that the PS5 has just exceeded the 13.4 million units sold worldwide during the period of July, August and September 2021 (the 10 million mark was crossed on July 18). A very nice success, which places the new PlayStation neck and neck with the previous model for the first four quarters of sales. According to the results of theArmGunar, who had fun dissecting Sony’s financial report on ResetEra, the PlayStation 4 was indeed 13.8 million copies at that time. And that’s not the only interesting information. Here are the most important.

The number of copies sold per console during the first four quarters of sales (in millions)



A record second quarter for PlayStation

First important figure, July to September 2021 marks PlayStation’s best fiscal second quarter in revenue ($ 5.86 billion). Historically, it was the second quarter of fiscal 2018 that held the record, when the PS4 hosted Marvel’s Spider-Man on September 7. A success that makes the PlayStation division the most profitable of the Sony group for this time (followed very closely by products and electronic solutions) and that the company owes first of all to its new PlayStation, which has boosted hardware revenues year over year (+ 287.4% to $ 1.46 billion this quarter). Normal, the console was not yet marketed at the same period last year, and sales of the PS4 are weakening month by month. But above all, we should not forget the results of the PlayStation Store (dematerialized software + DLC and micro-transactions) which also made their best second fiscal quarter in the entire history of the group in terms of revenue, with a result of 2.86 billion dollars (+ 6% compared to last year). We can probably say thank you to the other sales of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and the arrival of Deathloop on September 14th. A great success.

The distribution of revenues within the Sony video game division (in billions)