PS5: the number of sales revealed, a still resounding success

Sony has just published its latest quarterly figures, part of which obviously relates to the entire video game section: the opportunity to see that the figures for the PS5 have further inflated since the last update.

A few months ago, Sony proudly announced that it had sold more than ten million PS5s, making it the fastest-selling PlayStation console in its history. An already very honorable score which was not going to stop there, as indicated in a financial document from the Japanese firm, recently published.

And 13 million sales for the PS5

If the document in question dwells on all aspects of Sony’s activity, a page is obviously devoted to SIE, the video game part and one of the pillars of the Japanese giant. Thus, we can see that the PlayStation 5 sold 3.3 million copies in the last quarter, 1.1 million more than the previous quarter. Above all, by adding the result of all periods since the release of the machine in November 2020, we can see that the PS5 has exceeded 13.4 million sales, continuing its impressive momentum.





The PS4, it is definitely on a serious downward slope with “only” 200,000 buyers for the last quarter, or 300,000 consoles less than the previous one. Not surprisingly, however, the fleet of machines was already gargantuan more than 116 million machines in the world in August 2020. As for PS4 games like PS5, the figures are up with 76.4 million titles sold in the last quarter ( +12.8 million).

As a reminder, CEO Kenichiro Yoshida had confirmed very high ambitions for his white monolith with the goal of selling over 22.6 million copies in a single year : here is a sacred target in the sights.