PSG Foot – Kylian Mbappé is already in Madrid, PSG can forget him

The days of Kylian Mbappé at PSG are seriously numbered. The French striker is said to have already left to sign for Real Madrid at the end of his Parisian contract. A decision in his mind for a long time.

The arrival of Messi, a galactic Parisian team, good results and serious ambitions in the Champions League. All these elements could have pushed Kylian Mbappé to stay at PSG beyond his current contract. But, the French world champion is above all impatient to put his bags down in Madrid. Despite his statements and a bit of tongue in cheek, Mbappé is already sure to go to Real Madrid, and this quickly. In any case, what reveals the Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio. The very informed transfer window specialist for Sky Sports Italia gave a precise idea of ​​the state of mind in which Mbappé finds himself.





Goodbye Mbappé, hello Rü digest?

Asked by the German media Wet Freunde, Di Marzio left no hopes for the Parisian supporters who still dream of seeing Mbappé with the PSG jersey next season. ” Mbappé decided to seize a new chance. It is not a question of money. It’s not about leaving PSG or France. For him, it is about looking for a new challenge and wanting to play for Real Madrid. When the will is strong, it is difficult to change your mind. He already has a contract with Real Madrid. He will not be able to sign until February. Only an incredible surprise can change this final decision of Kylian. He’s already made up his mind. “, To detailed the Italian journalist. However, it gave a little balm to the hearts of PSG supporters. If he denied the rumor of Mohamed Salah’s arrival in Paris, another Premier League player could come and strengthen the defense of PSG. ” Rudiger? He is in talks with Juventus, Man City, Tottenham and even PSG, who are still in need of a defender. It is difficult for him to sign a new contract. He will join one of the 4 teams mentioned. », He clarified. Possibly waiting for Rüdiger, PSG will undoubtedly be focused on the idea of ​​replacing Kylian Mbappé, whose loss would be far from trivial.