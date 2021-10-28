PSG football – Mauro Icardi, this divorce will make PSG cry

Bought 50 ME by PSG in the summer of 2020, Mauro Icardi is now worth much less. The Argentine striker is pushed out by Paris SG, who no longer really want him, but his price is plummeting.

Author of 20 goals and 4 assists in 31 games during the 2019-2020 season, before the interruption of competitions because of the pandemic, Mauro Icardi convinced Paris Saint-Germain to buy him. Leonardo then succeeded in negotiating with Inter to lower the call option, established at 70 ME, to 50 ME. The sporting director of PSG undoubtedly thought of achieving a very good deal. But a year and a few months later, the context is very different. And Inter must say to themselves that they have managed a superb blow by selling their striker at this price in a context of crisis for all European clubs. Disappointing last season or even catastrophic sometimes especially in the Champions League, Mauro Icardi is in the shadow of Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappé and Angel Di Maria this season. Its value has dropped considerably.





Icardi loses 15 ME in value, it is now worth 35 ME!

Transfermarkt has carried out a major update of the data and in particular the values ​​of players from the major leagues. In Ligue 1, Mauro Icardi has the one who falls the most. It is now estimated at 35 ME, 15 ME less than the price at which PSG bought it a little over a year ago. However, his contract still runs until June 2024 and the Argentine is only 28 years old. Mauro Icardi has been paying for his disappointing performance for many months. He still scored two goals in the first two days of Ligue 1 this season, before scoring the winning goal against OL in mid-September. But with the return of the big offensive stars of PSG at the end of August, Mauro Icardi has settled on the bench. His relationship with Wanda, his wife, does not help his sporting situation. This sulphurous relationship, especially as it is its agent, can also push back other European clubs. PSG has, for the moment, missed its bet with Mauro Icardi.