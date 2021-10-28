PSG left behind in the Champions League after defeat in Kielce

If PSG are undefeated in the Championship, this is far from the case in the Champions League. On Wednesday evening, the capital club once again showed its difficulty in shining on the European scene at the start of the season, losing (38-33) in Kielce. Raul Gonzalez’s men failed to reverse the domination of the leader of Group B during this 6th day.
In the incandescent atmosphere of the hall in Kielce, Poland, PSG had yet started their match, leading until the 11th minute (4-3). But Szymon Sicko and former Parisian Dylan Nahi (5/5 at half-time), Kielce’s strong men in the first period, allowed the Poles to quickly take control and distance PSG, without great difficulty. With the shooting failures of Nikola Karabatic, Nedim Remili and Elohim Prandi, and the few stoppages of the goalkeepers of the capital club, Kielce could return serenely to the locker room, with five lengths ahead (19-14).
Very prominent prandi
At the start of the second period, Vincent Gérard quickly shone in his cages, allowing PSG to return to two small goals from Kielce. A short-lived regain of form, before the Polish club ignited the meeting with in particular a series of blocks allowing him to widen the gap again (28-21 in the 43rd minute). Talant Dujshebaev’s men then only had to manage their end of the match.
More prominent in the second half, causing among other things several throws of 7 meters in favor of his team, Elohim Prandi finished second best scorer of PSG (6/9), behind the appointed penalty taker: Mikkel Hansen (8/8). But it is Dylan Nahi, the left winger of the Polish club, who will have shone on the field and in terms of statistics, with six goals from seven attempts and several decisive interceptions in defense.
Surprise expected in Porto
Kielce remains leader of his group in the Champions League. PSG, despite a complicated schedule at the start of the season with trips to the “big”, moves away a little more from the first two places, synonymous with direct qualification for the quarter-finals. Paris will have to react on November 17 (5 p.m.), in Porto, for the last match of the first leg of this group B.