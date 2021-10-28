PSG left behind in the Champions League after defeat in Kielce

In the incandescent atmosphere of the hall in Kielce, Poland, PSG had yet started their match, leading until the 11th minute (4-3). But Szymon Sicko and former Parisian Dylan Nahi (5/5 at half-time), Kielce’s strong men in the first period, allowed the Poles to quickly take control and distance PSG, without great difficulty. With the shooting failures of Nikola Karabatic, Nedim Remili and Elohim Prandi, and the few stoppages of the goalkeepers of the capital club, Kielce could return serenely to the locker room, with five lengths ahead (19-14).