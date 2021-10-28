PSG: Mauricio Pochettino announces his plan to replace Kylian Mbappé!

Football – PSG

Posted on October 28, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. by Hadrien Grenier

While Kylian Mbappé will be absent against LOSC this Friday evening, Mauricio Pochettino seems to want to count on Lionel Messi to compensate for his absence.

The least we can say is that Paris Saint-Germain will not be complete to face the LOSC this Friday evening. Indeed, in its traditional medical point of match day before, the club of the capital announced that Kylian Mbappé, Sergio ramos, Leandro paredes and Marco Verratti will be absent for this meeting counting for the twelfth day of League 1. Thus, with the absence now recorded of the first city, all the Parisian offensive animation will depend on Neymar and of Leo messi if the latter is indeed present for this meeting – something which would be the trend according to the latest indiscretions. And obviously, it’s on the one we nickname La Pulga that Mauricio Pochettino would like to rely on in order to compensate for the lack of Kylian Mbappé.





Lionel Messi installed in place of Kylian Mbappé against LOSC?