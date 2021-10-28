PSG: Mauricio Pochettino announces his plan to replace Kylian Mbappé!

Football – PSG
While Kylian Mbappé will be absent against LOSC this Friday evening, Mauricio Pochettino seems to want to count on Lionel Messi to compensate for his absence.
The least we can say is that Paris Saint-Germain will not be complete to face the LOSC this Friday evening. Indeed, in its traditional medical point of match day before, the club of the capital announced that Kylian Mbappé, Sergio ramos, Leandro paredes and Marco Verratti will be absent for this meeting counting for the twelfth day of League 1. Thus, with the absence now recorded of the first city, all the Parisian offensive animation will depend on Neymar and of Leo messi if the latter is indeed present for this meeting – something which would be the trend according to the latest indiscretions. And obviously, it’s on the one we nickname La Pulga that Mauricio Pochettino would like to rely on in order to compensate for the lack of Kylian Mbappé.
Lionel Messi installed in place of Kylian Mbappé against LOSC?
Indeed, present at a press conference this Thursday, the coach of PSG clearly opened the door to a tenure of Leo messi at the forefront of the attack, a position usually occupied by Kylian Mbappé. ” Every player has their influence in all facets of the game. Kylian is very important to us. As it is absent, there are several possibilities. Messi can play ahead. But there are alternatives, other players. We will see what the final decision will be. As Pep Guardiola says, Messi can play 7, 8, 10, 9 … he can play anywhere “, has explained Mauricio Pochettino to the journalists present in the press room before explaining its flexible tactical management with Leo messi. ” The tactical disposition of the team, we have a base which can vary. We have a basic reference for offensive and defensive animation. Each player has, in principle, certain responsibilities depending on his position. We give the players freedom. Leo is a player who can play on the right or in the center, also in number 10. He is a player who can play anywhere, depending on the course of the action. He’s the best player in the world. He positions himself where the game demands it, and according to the needs of the team “, Continued the Argentine coach. It remains to be seen whether Lionel messi will be well aligned in this position this Friday against the team trained by Jocelyn Gourvennec and if this will allow the Argentinian to unlock his counter in League 1.