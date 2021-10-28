PSG: Mauricio Pochettino could resign even before being fired

The days seem numbered for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the head of Manchester United. Despite the arrival of very large-scale recruits, the Norwegian continues the dumplings and his adventure with the Reds Devils could end early. Mauricio Pochettino is one of the favorites to succeed him.

The fate of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the head of Manchester United will soon be revealed and the way out seems to be the latter’s downfall. The Mancunian management would already be on the trail of the next strong man who will lead his workforce to the heights. According to the British press, the Reds Devils would consider enlisting Mauricio Pochettino. After his time with Spurs in Tottenham, the Argentine retains a very good side in the Premier League, a championship that has been very successful for him in the past. Already announced on departure this summer, the situation does not seem to have improved since with strong criticism against him and on a non-existent game. The Parisian technician is on borrowed time in the capital and could well take this opportunity to join Manchester United even before the Parisian management takes the lead.