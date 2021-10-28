PSG: Mbappé absent and Messi uncertain, what composition against Lille?

Before training this Thursday, the Argentinian felt pain in his leg and preferred to take no risks. He will test himself on Friday morning.

Could the list of members of the infirmary grow longer this Friday morning? The doubt is still allowed, even if the PSG did not communicate on a possible injury of Lionel Messi.

Absent from the last collective training before the reception of Lille, the Argentine star felt a little pain in a muscle in his leg and preferred not to take part in the day’s session as a precaution.

Until then, the former Barcelona had yet been able to take part in all the training of the week as confirmed by Mauricio Pochettino during the pre-match press conference. “Messi trained normally after the game against Marseille, then he felt muscle discomfort and trained individually today.”

Towards a three-way attack

A point will be made tomorrow to find out how the Argentinean feels and if he can participate in the match against the reigning French champions. While Mauricio Pochettino recently recalled that he was not taking any risk with the health of the players, precautions could be taken a few days before an important trip to Leipzig.





Faced with the German club, which had made him suffer in the first leg, Paris will already have to do without the services of Marco Verratti or Leandro Paredes. And the return of Kylian Mbappé is expected at the beginning of next week only.

In this unfavorable context and in the event of a confirmed package for Messi, PSG should appear on the attack front with Neymar, Di Maria and Icardi, recovered from his sentimental setbacks and all smiles in recent days.

Against Lille, Paris will also have to do without Achraf Hakimi, suspended for a firm match plus a second suspended, after his red card received in Marseille last Sunday.

Probable composition: Donnarumma – Dagba, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Diallo – Danilo, Herrera, Gueye – Di Maria, Icardi (or Messi), Neymar.