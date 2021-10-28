PSG: Neymar wants to attract Raphinha

Highly visible for over a year now with Leeds, winger Raphinha (24 years old, 8 games and 3 goals in the Premier League this season) continues to progress and impress his world. Having become an essential element of the Peacocks, but also of the Brazilian selection, the former Rennais sees his rating soar. To the point of appearing in the sights of Liverpool, according to the serious English media TEAMtalk, but also of Paris Saint-Germain at the request of Neymar!





Indeed, the Brazilian star would not stop praising the merits and the talent of his compatriot within the club of the capital. And as he had tried to do with Everton center-forward Richarlison, in vain during the last mercatos, Neymar would now like to welcome Raphinha to the Rouge et Bleu. Especially since a deal promises to be perfectly achievable with a track estimated at 32 million ?? by Transfermarkt and linked to Leeds until June 2024.

In order to compensate for a possible departure of Kylian Mbappé, at the end of the contract in June, PSG could therefore at least place themselves on Raphinha, who has the particular advantage of having already evolved in Ligue 1.

