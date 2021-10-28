Puel announces a rain of absentees for Metz and releases a scoop on his future

Zapping Goal! Football club ASSE: top 10 market values ​​of the Greens

The absents

“Harold Moukoudi will not be present for a hamstring problem just like Miguel Trauco, who has resumed the race. Yvan Neyou and Timothée Kolodziejczak are uncertain. Etienne Green has resumed training and we will see if he is available. Wahbi Khazri has the ligaments of an ankle affected after taking a blow. We will take stock tomorrow for him. 1 or 2 players are also ill. “

Punishments

“Regarding the sanctions, I don’t know if they are fair or not. We will have to play without supporting Metz and that will prevent a great party against Clermont. I think we are not badly sanctioned so I hope he there will be no follow-up. “

The complicated situation of the club

“I see it as challenges to take up. You have to prepare your team to concentrate, to live these moments and not lose the thread. We are going through difficult things for a young group but which showed magnificent resources against Angers. We lack victories but there is an extraordinary respondent. It’s frustrating and a shame to be punished for lack of concentration. To make all this debauchery of energy for a point. “

Metz

“Against Metz, it will be a tough match against an athletic team and which has a lot of transition in its game. They are like us and we are like them. The players bring quality to the training. We refocus on the game because we do not want to lose the thread. “

His situation

“I exchange regularly with the leaders. We have meetings with the management board regularly and this, since the confinement. My situation was never mentioned there.”





Ramirez holder against Metz?

“Juan Ignacio Ramirez is one possibility among others. There are solutions with Denis Bouanga, Arnaud Nordin, Romain Hamouma or Jean-Philippe Krasso with different profiles. He still works on a physical level, because there is a gap important.”

