Qualcomm announces 4 new Snapdragon chips for affordable smartphones

If the end of the year approaches, and with it the presentation of a possible Snapdragon 898, Qualcomm takes advantage of the calm of the fall to unveil four new Snapdragon chips coming to be inserted in the 400, 600 and 700 series. many affordable smartphones expected in the coming months.

” Enable increased performance and capacity to provide [fabricants de smartphones] additional options to meet demand (…) », It is in these terms that Qualcomm explains the raison d’être of the four new Snapdragon chips that it is launching today, all at once, on the market. Through a relatively sober press release, the American firm indeed introduces its quartet, composed of the Snapdragon 778G Plus 5G, 695 5G, 480 Plus 5G, and 680 4G.

These four new references (including three compatible with the 5G cellular network) aim to revitalize the entry and mid-range. They should offer additional performance and functions to affordable smartphones expected in the coming months. Many manufacturers have already announced their intention to use these new SoCs, including HMD Global (Nokia’s parent company), Honor, Motorola, Oppo, Vivo or even Xiaomi.





5G as a growth lever in the mid-range

While waiting to renew its top of the range with a potential Snapdragon 898, which we should hear about at the very end of the year, Qualcomm wants to take advantage of the growing interest in 5G and further democratize the new cellular network. ” Mid-range smartphones are expected to be the main driver of acceleration for adoption of 5G devices, especially in emerging regions », Explains the firm… which seems in particular to have the enormous Indian market in the crosshairs. And to convince, the group wants to bring some cutting edge features of the Snapdragon 800 series to lower ranges. An opportunity for consumers, but also for OEMs, who will be able to offer affordable mobiles with even more complete functions.

In detail, the Snapdragon 778G Plus 5G takes over from the 778G by offering further refined in-game capabilities and better AI performance. They will be particularly useful in photo and video processing. The Snapdragon 695 5G, on the other hand, boasts support for 5G millimeter and sub-6GHz waves. It also offers 30% more graphics performance while taking advantage of a CPU part 15% faster than those observed on the Snapdragon 690. As for the new Snapdragon 680 Plus 4G, Qualcomm promises this time a 6 nm engraving allowing better performance, especially in game. The brand also underlines the transition to a triple ISP for better quality photos in low light, all boosted with AI.

For its entry-level Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G chip, Qualcomm is a bit more discreet. The firm recalls that more than 85 devices have used the classic Snapdragon 480 in less than a year. The 480 Plus 5G must therefore take up the torch, but with 5G cellular connectivity, as the name suggests. Increased performance is also mentioned, but without further details at this stage.