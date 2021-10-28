Raphaël Varane and Anthony Martial ready for Tottenham?

A week after the slap received at home against Liverpool (0-5), Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjær will be eagerly awaited, this Saturday at 6.30 pm, on the lawn of Tottenham. Announced very close to the start in recent days, the Red Devils technician will however be able to count on two very important returns in his group according to daily information. The team. Thus, Raphaël Varane and Anthony Martial participated in training this week and could well be present in the Mancunian group for the trip to London.





The two French were injured during the gathering of the France team on the occasion of the League of Nations won by the Blues. If the former Madrid defender was out in the 42nd minute against Spain because of groin pain, the Red Devils striker had meanwhile returned injured from the international break, without having played a single minute under the tricolor jersey.