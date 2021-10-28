Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W launches, sells for $ 15

A new Raspberry Pi is released. This is a new revision of the Zero W version, therefore incorporating a Wi-Fi chip. It now uses a more efficient SoC, but is also more expensive.

While we are still without news of a possible Raspberry Pi 5, the foundation is renewing its compact Zero W model (65 x 30 mm), which goes into v2. The price goes up to 15 dollars, it is found at 16.5 euros at Kubii.

It increases in performance with a Broadcom BCM2710A1 SoC (4x Cortex A53) used at the launch of the Raspberry Pi 3, clocked at 1 GHz this time to limit its consumption (5V, up to 2.5 A). It is up to five times faster in tests using all cores and embeds 512 MB of LPDDR2 within its packaging.





For the rest, we are entitled to Wi-Fi 4 (802.11n at 2.4GHz), Bluetooth 4.2 BLE, a USB 2.0 OTG port, a microSD slot, a mini HDMI, a header for 40 GPIO pins (but not WH version where they would be preinstalled). The graphics chip is advertised as capable of decompressing an H.264 MPEG-4 1080p stream at 30 frames per second, and compressing an H.264 stream under the same conditions. It supports OpenGL ES 1.1 and 2.0.