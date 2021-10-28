Real Sociedad take control of La Liga after victory at Celta Vigo

Real Sociedad can thank their goalkeeper. Because before striking twice in the second half to win at Celta Vigo (2-0) and take control of La Liga, the sensation team of this start of the season relied on Mathew Ryan who released a myriad of saves as his teammates were clearly dominated.
Well served by Santi Mina in the area, Denis Suarez failed for the first time on Ryan who had the good inspiration to stay on his support (5th). The two Celticos were going to be another defeat on a double save while velocity from the Australian just before half-time. It was then the turn of Iago Aspas and Nolito to come up against one after the other on the last rampart of Real (58th).
Alexander Isak is launched
Three minutes before Celta’s double opportunity, striker Alexander Isak pushed the leather into the empty net after a deflected strike from Belgian Adnan Januzaj. The 22-year-old Swede had started the action and was above all the only visitor to be dangerous before that. Already a scorer against Atlético de Madrid during the previous day, Isak is now two units in La Liga and seems finally launched.
Unlike the draw conceded on the lawn of Atlético de Madrid on Sunday (2-2), Real Sociedad did not squander its advantage of two goals acquired after the victorious header of Aritz Elustondo (80th). The formation coached by Imanol Alguacil suffered but it climbs temporarily on the chair of leader with three points ahead of the Betis Sevilla but also on the Real Madrid and the Sevilla FC who nevertheless have a game late.