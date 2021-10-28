Real Sociedad take control of La Liga after victory at Celta Vigo

Well served by Santi Mina in the area, Denis Suarez failed for the first time on Ryan who had the good inspiration to stay on his support (5th). The two Celticos were going to be another defeat on a double save while velocity from the Australian just before half-time. It was then the turn of Iago Aspas and Nolito to come up against one after the other on the last rampart of Real (58th).



