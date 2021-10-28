Reine-Adelaide gives her news

Zapping Goal! Football club OL: top 10 top scorers in history

Victim of a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligaments of the left knee last February, while on loan to OGC Nice and playing in the Riviera derby against AS Monaco, Jeff Reine-Adelaide has since returned to Lyon. According to L’Equipe, the attacking midfielder was to resume collective training in November. This will not be the case.

On his Twitter account, the former Arsenal and Angers player explained that there had been a small setback: “Return simply postponed for a few weeks, but we are working! Looking forward to seeing you and thank you for your messages! “. OL have not communicated a split time for their player or mentioned a possible return to competition before the end of the year.

Return simply postponed for a few weeks, but we’re working 💪🏾

Looking forward to seeing you again and thank you for your messages! – Jeff Reine-Adelaide (@jreineadelaide) October 28, 2021